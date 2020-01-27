Barry Nicholson From 'Street Outlaws' Has Overcome a Lot in His Racing Career

One of the reasons why Street Outlaws is such a wildly popular Discovery show is because of the great personalities and teams that create monstrous cars that go head-to-head on the drag strip. But there's also the thrill of racing itself, which is such an exhilarating sport not just because the racers are purveyors of hot, nasty, bad ass speed, but also because of the danger that's involved in pushing these asphalt beasts to their limit.

Barry Nicholson is no stranger to these perils.