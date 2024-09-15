Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Barry Williams Allegedly Didn't Want to Have a Second Child and Missed Her Early Years "When he found out I was pregnant he wasn't exactly thrilled at first," said Elizabeth Kennedy about her pregnancy with Samantha. By Alex West Published Sept. 15 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The beloved actor Barry Williams played Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch. In an adorable recent display, the star walked his young daughter through the set. "Taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane with my daughter, touring the set where we filmed The Brady Bunch. "It’s an honor to share this special piece of my life and career with her," he wrote in an Instagram reel.

The touching moment left fans wondering about the details of his private life, especially his role as a real-life father rather than the on-screen personality we've grown to love. In fact, people in the comments didn't even know he had kids. So, we're here to set the record straight and say, yes, Barry Williams has two children.

Who are Barry Williams's kids?

Barry became a father in 2003 when his second wife, Elia, gave birth to Brandon Eric Williams. About two years later, Barry and Elia divorced. Typically, Barry keeps his children's lives private which is why fans don't hear much about them. He's left it up to them on whether or not they want to be in the public eye or pursue the music industry. “You know, I’m a dad, so I would be 100 percent supportive of whatever they chose to do,” he told Closer Weekly.

He did elaborate and explain that Brandon is a musician, but that's not exactly his top priority. As of 2021, he was a full-time student who didn't make any indication to his father about which way he wanted to go in his career. Barry put his full support behind Brandon's academics, writing on Instagram when his son graduated from high school: "Congratulations to Brandon Williams for graduating with High Distinction and Cum Laude! We are proud!"

In 2012, Barry became a dad of two when he welcomed Samantha Rose Williams into the world with ex Elizabeth Kennedy. He was 57 years old at the time while his partner was only 33 which sparked major controversy. According to Extra, Elizabeth claimed that Barry was reluctant about having another kid. "When he found out I was pregnant he wasn't exactly thrilled at first. I was just so overjoyed when I found out I was pregnant I didn't care if he was in the picture now," she said.

During Samantha's early life, Barry was hard at work in entertainment, something Elizabeth resented. “I don't care what show he's doing out there. I don't think that there's any project in the world that would be worth missing out on the first three years of Sammi's life," she said, adding, “He's not making good choices when it comes to Samantha, and I really feel like at some point he's gonna have to answer to her for that."