Bartender Says Way to Get Bigger Tips Is to “Bully” Customers and Act Richer Than They Are
If you've ever sat down at a bar and felt like the person behind the counter serving you drinks was acting like they were superior to you or carried an over-inflated sense of self-worth, it might be because they've noticed that it helps to get them better tips.
Maybe you felt like they were turning their nose up at you, or perhaps you felt like they were slightly criticizing your beverage of choice, and that very well could be by design.
That's according to a viral TikTok from a bartender named Liv who posts on the popular social media platform under the handle @pettybliv. In the video, she states that acting "richer than [her] clientele" is a surefire way of helping servers up their sales, especially when it comes to influencing folks to make purchases on higher ticket items.
That's because the more money that somebody spends, the more money they're going to be expected to tip, and presumably, maybe even give a little bit more than that if they feel like they're in a "higher class situation" that necessitates them dropping down a few more buckaroos than they may've initially intended.
She says in the viral video as she applies makeup to her lips while sitting in her car: "If you need to get your sales up and your tips up act richer than your clientele. Literally act like you have more money than them. If they want tequila let's say the best ones carrying is Claze Azul, I don't drink anything below that."
She adds, "That makes my stomach hurt. That's gross. Make them feel bad about it." She adds that her experience in the food service industry has taught her a thing or two and she's noticed that this tactic works.
"I worked in the service industry for a couple of years now and I've learned that light bullying to your customers will make them buy more."
Liv's TikTok video received a variety of different responses from TikTokers who had a lot to say about her tactics.
They were some folks who said that they've worked as bartenders and servers who swear by this tactic and mentioned that "light bullying" certainly does work.
"I’m the mean bartender"
"i had someone order a cheaper steak on our menu and i said 'i hope u like chewing' they ended up with the $52 ribeye"
"Lmaoooo me judging when ever they say they’re ok with rail vodka"
"HAHAHAHAA I DO THIS SOMETIMES"
"Had a crypto convention come to my bar and I literally gaslit them the entire time"
Liv also mentioned in the comments that she'll make a face at folks who ask for standard, "well" or "rail" liquor in the beverage, too: "When they hit me with 'I’ll just take a well' I give them the 'are u sure?'"
But there were others who said that this technique would probably backfire against Liv if they were customers at her bar, as they'd feel uncomfortable being bullied. Others said that they'd probably end up just spending more money that one time but would never return to her bar again.
Others said that if their server spoke to them that way then they'd more than likely not tip her on principle alone: "Yikes if my server told me that I would just not tip like girl pipe it down I'm your commission."
Which Liv responded to in another TikTok.
In the video she stressed that bartenders should "know their audience" in figuring out the best ways to deal with them and stressed that customers like the individual who said they wouldn't leave her a tip were easy to spot at her job and that she doesn't need a single tip from them in order to earn her "commission."