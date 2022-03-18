'Basic Instinct' Is Celebrating Its 30th Year Anniversary — See the Cast Now

Jeanne Tripplehorn, who fans know as the police psychologist Nick was having an on-and-off affair with, has been doing pretty well for herself in the entertainment industry. Jeanne starred in the HBO series Big Love from 2006 to 2011 as the character Barb Henrickson. Jeanne also famously starred in the series Criminal Minds as Alex Blake from 2012 to 2014. These days, Jeanne has continued to share her amazing acting skills with the world with her role as Sylvia Chamberlain in The Gilded Age.