Singer beabadoobee Stresses the Importance of Concert Etiquette: "It's Common Sense"

In recent years, concert etiquette seems to have deteriorated significantly. From fans throwing objects at artists to shouting rude remarks at performers, poor behavior is increasingly becoming the norm at shows.

Luckily, some artists are now speaking up about this disrespect, including British singer-songwriter beabadoobee. In fact, the 24-year-old vocalist recently took to Instagram Live to highlight the lack of concert etiquette.

Beabadoobee complains about the lack of concert etiquette.

On Sept. 21, 2024, a TikTok fan account for beabadoobee shared a clip from the singer's Instagram Live, in which she expressed her concerns about the lack of concert etiquette. "I feel like this generation of kids don't seem to understand concert etiquette, or maybe it's just Americans," beabadoobee said before explaining her three main points.

She continued, "For me, it's common sense, but I feel like I need to remind people that this is concert etiquette. ... I want everyone to have fun at the concerts because I'm having fun, the band's having fun, the crew is having fun, everyone is having fun. I want everyone to have fun ... and if you're stopping people from having fun, that's not a vibe."

Her first point emphasized the importance of letting others enjoy the concert without judging "someone for jumping and screaming and having the best time." However, she reminded those who are enthusiastic to be "aware of your surroundings and respectful of the people around you," so they don't end up bumping into others.

For her second point, beabadoobee acknowledged that pushing at concerts is inevitable. "It's just if you are that person pushing to the front, don't make up a stupid excuse ... just be honest and be polite. Say excuse me, say sorry. If this person isn't letting you through, then try and understand that person."

Last but not least, beabadoobee addressed the timing of TikTok memes, saying they can be funny but need to be used appropriately. She recalled her Maryland Heights, Mo. show on Sept. 18, in which fans shouted "Fiend" at her while she sang "Girl Song."