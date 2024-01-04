Home > Viral News > Influencers Bea Kristi's Ex-Boyfriend Soren Is Dating Her Friend, and of Course TikTok Is Spiraling Over the Betrayal Singer and TikTok star Bea Kristi, aka Beabadoobee, has a long history with ex-boyfriend Soren, who is now dating her friend, Molly. Details inside. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 4 2024, Published 6:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @radvxz; Instagram / Molly Hayward

If you’re on TikTok, you likely are familiar with indie singer and songwriter Beabadoobee or Bea Kristi for short. Born Beatrice Kristi Laus, Bea first rose to fame on the platform for her song “Coffee,” also known as "death bed (coffee for your head)" which dominated the platform in 2020. She also went viral for her “I really want Miso soup” audio, fully cementing her as a TikTok icon. Taylor Swift even tapped the Filipina-English talent to join her on Eras tour.

In addition to sharing updates about her music and life as a cat mom, Bea loves to share TikToks about her life featuring her loved ones. Her longtime followers have watched Bea as she has fallen in love, but also as she faced heartbreak and betrayal.

Since early 2023, Bea has been in a relationship with a London-based director Jacob Erland. But before she met Jacob, she was in a serious relationship with another director for seven years. Their breakup was beyond messy and to further rub salt into the would, her ex-boyfriend then started dating Bea's friend. The drama has been never ending. So, who is Bea's ex-boyfriend? And who is his new girlfriend? Keep scrolling to find out.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Bea's ex-boyfriend? She and Soren Harrison dated for seven years. Then Soren started dating her friend.

Bea’s ex-boyfriend is Soren Harrison. They were believed to have started dating when she was 15 years old and broke up in June 2022 after seven years together. Fans were devastated by the news, with many believing that they were the perfect couple.

Soren was the inspiration behind a number of Bea's songs, most notably 2019 track "Soren." It's unclear why Bea and Soren broke up. Some fans have speculated that Bea and Soren were in an open relationship, while others claimed that was untrue, arguing they split because someone cheated.

Source: Instagram / @sorensroom

Following their breakup, Soren got into a new relationship with stylist, Molly Hayward, who is the owner of the highly popular vintage clothing brand on Depop, Not Just Trash, which features an assortment of handmade and up-cycled pieces. While no one wants to see their ex move on, that's not why Bea's fans were upset. Bea and Molly were friends and Molly betrayed her.

Bea was a big fan of Molly's work and had hired her to style her on a number of occasions, including for her music videos “Worth It" and "Together." In 2021, Molly told Britsh Vogue that Bea wasn't just her client, but also her close friend.

this is actually crazy pic.twitter.com/y81m8bpAGD — lara 𖡼𖤣𖥧𖡼𖤣𖥧 (@fakeltfIower) January 31, 2023

That said, when news broke that Molly and Soren were dating, Bea's fans were heartbroken for her. And they were riled up even more when Molly began acting petty on social media. After Bea released her touching ballad "The Way Things Go" in 2023, which was her breakup with Soren, Molly shared an Instagram story posing with Soren that included the song's lyric "I guess that's just the way things go."

