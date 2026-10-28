Becca Bloom critic posts "proof" that she's exaggerating her net worth "An actual millionaire already exposed her." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 28 2026, 7:29 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @daadi & @beccaxbloom Influencer Becca Bloom has received a ton of online hate for purportedly lying about her net worth. This man scrutinized one of her videos.

Influencer Daadi (@daadisnacks) contests that he has found further evidence that fellow online personality Becca Bloom has been lying about her net worth. In an October 2026 video, he highlights how Bloom rejected his initial protestations that she doesn't have as much money as she says she does.

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After the call-out, Daadi says that Bloom uploaded footage of herself on a private jet, seemingly to reinforce the idea that she does, in fact, have a ton of money. However Daadi points out several key details about the flight, including Becca's outfit changes and her husband's clothing, that suggests the two separate private flight videos were actually shot on the same day.

Daadi regularly calls out influencers on social media for their behavior. In one clip, he highlights how one e-personality was angry that the Uber Black car they called wasn't as fancy as they wanted so they demanded a refund. In another, he points out how a woman went swimming in the Trevi fountain for a video, only to get banned for life.

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Daadi Questions Becca Bloom's Net Worth And Familial Wealth

The TikTok gossip mill on Reddit highlighted how Daadi looked into Bloom's claims that her family was purchasing a private jet. He pointed to a specific screenshot in one of her videos pertaining to flight crew member uniforms.

Daadi wrote in a text overlay of the clip: "can someone ask Becca Bloom why the crew in her video is wearing FlexJet uniforms when she claims her parents are going to buy and customize the plane?" he questioned.

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As the Reddit user who highlighted Daadi' queries explains, FlexJet is a private airline company. Folks are able to charter private planes for travel, which isn't exactly cheap. However, Daadi, and others, thought that Bloom was attempting to flex having even more money than one would need to charter a FlexJet.

They also found it curious that Bloom said her and her family were thinking of buying a new Gulfstream G650ER, as the airplane manufacturer discontinued that particular model after it introduced the G700 and G800 models as part of its lineup. Aviation International News confirmed that this was the case on February 12th, 2025.

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In Daadi's follow-up, October 2025 video he said: "One month ago I called out Becca Bloom for overstating her level of wealth. Specifically claiming that her viral video about buying a private jet was mostly smoke and mirrors. Well, since that video Becca has posted two separate times from a private jet. And her followers are asking me to publicly admit I was wrong," he says.

Daadi Explains Why He Still Believes Becca Bloom Is Lying About Buying A Private Plane

"Hold your horses," he said to Bloom's devotees. "Now in these two videos Becca is clearly wearing different outfits and even has a different part in her hair. So there's no way these could be from the same trip, right? Let's being our analysis with the background of these videos in which you will see the exact same maroon blanket in the exact same place," Daadi points out.

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He continued: "Something that feels a little bit odd but is not necessarily fool proof evidence. However, in the first video, Becca does feature her husband who we can see wearing a tan-colored shirt and light-colored shorts. Now Becca doesn't really show him in the second video. Which would be an issue for comparison if you didn't pause on the reflection of her makeup box," he adds.

After commenting on this, he inserts a screengrab of the close-up on the makeup box in question. Indeed, there's footage of Becca holding up her Chanel makeup kit and sure enough, there does appear to be a mirrored image of the clothes her husband wearing the same clothes in the other clip she uploaded.

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Moreover, later on in the clip, there's a full-blown reflection of her husband sitting across from her and he's rocking the same clothes. "And of course you will see a man wearing a tan-colored shirt and you guessed it, light-colored shorts."

Daadi Points Out Becca Bloom's Past Controversies As Well

He says that this sort of clout-chasing tomfoolery isn't exactly a practice Bloom is unfamiliar with. "Mind you, this is the same person who staged a grand photo shoot on a boat tour of the Eiffel Tower only for it to later be revealed that she was on a public boat," Daadi says.

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So why is Becca trying so hard to craft the image of herself as a wealthy and successful individual? Daadi says that it's part of a strategic re-branding campaign for Bloom as she is attempting to position herself as a life-coach and mentor sharing the secrets of her own success with others.

Daadi stated that this assertion was met with criticism from Bloom's fans. "At the end of that video I claim that Becca was doing all of this in an attempt to gain credibility with her audience and pivot to being a thought-leader with business and life advice. To which her followers told me I was completely delusional," he commented.

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However, he said that this is exactly what happened after Variety announced Bloom is launching a podcast series titled Bloom's Room. "Well just two weeks ago Becca announced the launch of her podcast in January because as much as people say they want to eat the rich, they will still glaze Kylie Jenner for wearing a $50 million bra and treat it like some act of empowerment," he said at the end of his clip.