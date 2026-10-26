France VS Japan Online Feud Explained: "Calling You Barbarians Out" "Cultural appropriation is okay when they do it." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 26 2026, 5:56 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @Tommaso Ubezio & Pierre Herman Japanese and French social media users are beefing online following French protests. But how did it all being?

As of this writing, logging into either TikTok or X (formerly Twitter), will probably present you with a series of France vs Japan memes that seemingly came out of nowhere. But what's the source of the beef between the two countries?

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The recent barbs on social media seem to have began as a response to Japanese social media users criticizing some French protesters for dressing up as anime characters during the violent riots in France. What initially began as a student protest were soon co-opted by aggressive agitators.

Strangely enough, these protesters seem to have had some help — reports circulated online that show video footage of large, wrapped pallets of empty glass bottles left out in the street for rioters to hurl at police and buildings.

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The France VS Japan Online Feud Began With French Rioters/Protesters

The Japanese are rightfully calling you barbarians out. They do not like seeing their culture used to push violence The sheer disrespect you all openly show to Japan and anime itself is racist. https://t.co/3zZhrH3P0Y — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) October 19, 2026 Source: X | @ChibiReviews

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Also present were several other protesters cosplaying as anime characters. Chief among them were straw hat pirate outfits a la the popular manga/anime One Piece, along with a photo of someone repping the Jolly Roger flag from the anime through the chaos.

Some social media users in Japan weren't too keen on seeing art that originated from their country utilized in such a manner. Subsequently, they took to social media to express their feelings about incorporating anime figures as part of a mass-looting and rioting operation.

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As News9Live mentions (which corroborates the back-and-forth barbs seen on social media) a number of Japanese X users began criticizing France's immigration policies. Japanese social media users attributed the destruction in France to vicious migrants and refugees.

Others online stated that the funding students were rallying for weren't available for education due to finances being allocated towards migrants and programs for non-French citizens. Thanks to X's auto-translation features, social media users were able to immediately discern the gist of what Japanese users on the platform were saying in response to photos and footage of the riots.

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Japanese X (Formerly Twitter) Users Respond

This Anime Spotlight thread features a number of posts from Japanese X users, many who argued that rioters destroying a country haven't learned anything from the Anime characters they dressed up as. As this person penned: "Works like One Piece, Naruto, and Dragon Ball are stories based on themes of courage, justice, effort, and friendship. The magazine named Jump, in which these were serialized, embodies such themes. Using them for acts of terrorism like looting, one-sided destruction, or harming people, as in this case, is absolutely unforgivable."

Another person on the app wrote: "These guys haven't taken any message from anime or manga. They're humans acting in ways that would get them crushed by Luffy or Goku. The Japanese are p*ssed off." A French Twitter user agreed with Japanese outrage as well: "And the Japanese are absolutely right. I understand their anger. It's unacceptable. These young people have no respect for their own culture and even less for that of other countries."

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Someone else said that they found it ironic for Japanese culture to be appropriated to support a political agenda with ruinous implications, but no one spoke out about it. "The concept you guys came up with, 'Cultural appropriation,' what the h*ll are you gonna do about this?"

お前らが生み出した概念



「文化の盗用」



どうしてくれんだよこれ？(ﾟДﾟ)ｺﾞﾙｧ!! — SAKAUE (@hillz_up) October 20, 2026 Source: X | @hillz_up

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French X (Formerly Twitter) Commenters Clap Back

As a rejoinder to the criticism of property destruction, small business looting, the immolation of an almost century and a half historical landmark, and assaults on civilians, including threats of assault against women, some French social media users began to insult Japanese culture.

Many French Twitter users made fun of Japan's work culture, creating memes poking fun at the fact that people regularly devote themselves to their jobs for more than 40 hours a week. Others, like this French poster, poked fun at Hiroshima and Nagasaki for having atomic bombs dropped on them during World War II.

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There were other French users who made blanket statements about adult Japanese men having criminal obsessions with underage girls. Others referenced how the Land of the Rising Sun raised its age of consent from 13 to 16 in 2023.

Les japonais quand leur petite soeur atteint l'âge de 18 ans pic.twitter.com/8yUSPGF39i — Lord Daemond (@lordaemond) October 24, 2026 Source: X | @lordaemond

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To the last point, some retorted that France never had an age of consent until 2021, which is now 15. France also allows relationships between family members, but the age of consent for such relationships is 18 years old.

Is The France VS Japan Feud About Immigration?

It's worth mentioning that criticism towards Japan could stem from Prime Minister Sanai Takeichi's close ties with President Donald Trump. The Asian country has also implemented stronger residency standards in its country for immigrants.

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As per The Japan Times on October 1st, 2026: "Japan has officially revised its guidelines for permanent residency requirements, the government announced, including adding stricter income and pension standards, as well as Japanese-language requirements," the outlet penned.

Earlier in the year, Sohei Kamiya, who leads Japan's Sanseito party urged PM Takaichi to consider legislation that would put a cap on the number of immigrants allowed in the country that could compose of Japan's total population size.