The Actress Behind Becky on 'Brews Brothers' Is a Huge Social Media Star

If you’re asking yourself why the actress looks so familiar, you’re not the only one. There aren't many up-and-comers in Hollywood who have the type of social media following she has.

The new Netflix comedy Brews Brothers may center on two estranged siblings working to save their brewery, but in Season 1, all eyes will be on the character of Becky — one-half of an irritating couple that runs the food truck constantly parked outside the bros' struggling business.

Who is Becky on 'Brews Brothers'?

Inanna Sarkis can be seen in five episodes of the series as the gorgeous, yet highly irresponsible food truck owner, a role she admits was challenging at times. "I definitely stepped out of my comfort zone for this, but working with amazing directors, producers, and cast made it such a fun & memorable experience," the brunette beauty recently wrote on Instagram.

The 26-year-old actually got her start on YouTube, adopting the online persona of a masked vigilante "who takes social justice issues into her own hands." Inanna grew her account to over 3.7 million subscribers, but never lost sight of her dream: becoming a film and television star.

Source: Instagram

"I decided to launch a channel so that I can have a way to express myself," the Ontario native told Forbes in 2017. "I have been auditioning for years and still continue to do so, but in the meantime, I wanted to be able to tell my stories and bring my imagination to life." Plus, she added, "I also thought it would be a great way to showcase myself as a well-rounded artist… I think a lot of people have this impression that the digital space can pigeon hole you and have people not take you seriously. But I think social media is whatever you make it to be."

Inanna has known she’s wanted to act for a long time, appearing on an episode of Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? when she was just 7 years old. But finding fame through YouTube presented its own unique set of obstacles. "I think a major challenge is that a lot of people get lost in the 'instant fame,'" she shared. "I can choose to post photos of me in bikinis all day and probably get a ton of likes and attraction, or I can choose to create quality content that has a message and can possibly make someone’s day better."