Is the 'Bee Czar' Married? Learn About Walter Schumacher's Current Relationship Status

For Walter, saving the bees is a family business. Walter's eldest son, Will Schumacher, helps him run his business while he teachers his younger two sons, Bodhi and Odin, about what it takes to be the "Bee Czar."

"Most people would just figure out the best way to do it; he finds the weirdest way to do it," his youngest son Odin said to the camera in a trailer for the show.