Curious About The Bee Gees' Personal Lives? Here's Who the Brothers Married

The last remaining Bee Gee was married twice in his life. His first marriage was to Maureen Bates, who he married at 19 years old in 1966. The couple only lasted four years and divorced in July of 1970.

During the taping of the BBC’s Top of the Pops in London (the live performance that sister Lesley took part in), Barry met former Miss Edinburgh, Linda Gray.

Barry married Linda in September 1970, just three months after his divorce from Maureen was finalized. This time, Barry’s marriage stuck. The couple is still together and over the years they had five children, Stephen, Ashley, Travis, Michael, and Alexandra.