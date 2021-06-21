The Beer Poster TikTok Trend Calls on TikTokers to Create Photos Reminiscent of Beer Ads

Here's what you need to know about the Beer Poster TikTok Trend.

The Beer Poster TikTok Trend calls on TikTok users with a creative streak to post images that resemble the style of popular beer advertisements. The latest trend garnered popularity because it allows TikTokers to show off their best features and create photos evocative of the style of beer ads.

The Beer Poster TikTok Trend started gaining traction in June 2021. Originally, the challenge likely served as an opportunity for TikTokers to surprise their partners with a carefully thought-out present by turning a photograph of themselves into an advertisement for their partner's favorite beer brand.

But those without a significant other quickly started joining in as well. Having a sweetheart isn't a prerequisite for partaking in the challenge, though some ventured so far as to print out and send the finished images to their beau.

The short clips filed under #beerposter tend to operate with the same aesthetic parameters. For one, most photographs feature women wearing swimwear or other, just as flattering items of clothing. In other words, you may not need a partner, but you will need a bikini.

Partaking in the Beer Poster TikTok Trend requires light photo-editing skills. Once you have the perfect photo, you will want to head over to an app like PicsArt or Canva, though an expert-level knowledge of Adobe Photoshop won't put you at disadvantage either.

If you're creating the photo as a gift to your boyfriend or partner, you won't have to put that much thought into working out which beer brand hits closest to your aesthetic. Decisions will have to be made if you don't have a partner to surprise. Some of the TikTok clips documenting the process feature "You Shook Me All Night Long" by AC/DC and "Shake That A--" by J.Earl.

Some of the most-watched clips filed under #beerposter feature the logos of Bud Light, Miller Lite, and Coors Light. Some users ventured off the beaten path, however, and dedicated their contribution to hard seltzer brands like White Claw. Once you have the photo you want to use as the base and have settled on your beer brand of choice, you will want to fire up a photo editing app like PicsArt.

If you're using PicsArt, there's a chance that you will have to download an image of the beer logo. The same goes for the beer bottles, which pop up in most TikTok clips. As a TikToker named Mere (@merejoee) points out in her handy tutorial, you can also use additional stickers, such as water drops, or whatever else floats your boat.