Bela Karolyi Ran His Training Ranch With the Help of His Daughter — Who Is She? Bela passed away on Nov. 15, 2024. He had reportedly been struggling with poor health prior to his passing. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 18 2024, 9:24 a.m. ET

Gymnastic coach Bela Karolyi, one of the most iconic figures in U.S. sports, left an indelible mark on gymnastics. Known for running a ranch dedicated to training Olympic hopefuls, Bela helped gymnasts like Nadia Comaneci and Mary Lou Retton touch gold. However, his legacy did not come without controversy. Bela passed away on Nov. 15, 2024, after struggling with poor health. He was 82. While his cause of death has not yet been disclosed, USA Today reports he had been unwell for some time.

In recent years, Bela and his family stepped away from the public eye following revelations of Larry Nassar’s abuse of young gymnasts, some of which reportedly occurred at the Karolyi Ranch. Allegations also surfaced accusing Bela of being abusive during training, further tarnishing his legacy. The Karolyi Ranch wasn't solely operated by Bela, but also his daughter, Andrea Karolyi. Here's what we know about Andrea and where she is today.

Bela Karolyi ran his training ranch with his daughter, Andrea Károlyi.

Andrea Karolyi, Bela’s daughter, served as a nutritionist at her parents' summer training camp, located on a remote ranch in Texas. The Karolyis purchased the land in 1983 and opened the camp the following year, shortly after Bela’s success coaching Nadia in Romania.

It was reportedly a falling-out with the Romanian government that drove the Karolyi family to move to the United States, seeking the opportunities and freedoms offered by democracy.

At the time of their move, the couple reportedly left 6-year-old Andrea in Romania, according to PBS. “We started out with a suitcase and a little motel room,” Marta recalled of their early days in the U.S.

While Andrea was reportedly living with her aunt, her parents were working to build their empire in the U.S. As they settled in, they used her second-grade textbooks and children's shows to help improve their English, per Chron. Within a year, Bela and Marta reunited with Andrea and had already established their first gym.

But the camp later became embroiled in controversy. By 2018, USA Gymnastics had officially cut ties with the property, according to Click2Houston. Just three years later, in 2021, the ranch was sold to a lumber company.

Bela Karolyi's daughter Andrea married Paul Wise and had a child of her own.

Bela's daughter, Andrea, married Paul Wise in 1998, after dating since 1992. Together, they welcomed a child and became key figures at the Karolyi Ranch in the Sam Houston National Forest, just north of Houston.

When Bela retired from coaching in 2001, his wife Marta took over the reins. Paul recalled the shift in power, telling Chron, "It's the funniest thing. Every year at the camps, the girls would see Andrea and say, 'Oh, look. There's Béla's daughter.' Now they say, 'Oh, look. There's Marta's daughter.'"

Bela Karolyi's wife, Marta, coaching gymnasts.

In 2004, per Chron, Andrea reflected on her mom’s newfound recognition, saying, "Finally, she is able to get that recognition, and that has been exciting for her and for us as a family." She added, "All the kids see her and say, 'Wow, it's Marta.' ... It’s her turn to show that she's as knowledgeable as my dad when it comes to coaching."