Is Bela Actually Leaving Essex College on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 2 of the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls.
Say it isn't so! Is Bela (Amrit Kaur) actually leaving Essex College on The Sex Lives of College Girls? Our girl was riding a proverbial high for the entirety of the second season. Not only did she (temporarily) get her hookup buddy Eric (Mekki Leeper) to commit to an actual relationship with her, but she also scored a big spotlight for her magazine, The Foxy.
However, what goes up must inevitably come down. Unfortunately for Bela, her downfall is self-induced. After Bela serves as the student liaison for Dan O'Connell (a well-known comedian checking out Essex), she concocts a scheme to land an internship on the comedian's team — she sleeps with him.
Naturally, this doesn't go well. After Bela gets kicked off The Foxy team too (more on that later), she contemplates transferring from Essex.
Is Bela leaving Essex College on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'?
The Sex Lives of College Girls co-creator Justin Noble was (understandably) coy about the answer when he spoke to Decider about the Season 2 finale.
When asked if Bela was transferring from Essex, Justin said, "I can’t answer that. But I do think it feels true to me. Bela is this incredibly ambitious person who knows exactly what she wants."
Amrit echoed this sentiment about Bela during an interview with Insider, regarding Bela's choice to sleep with Dan. The actress said, "She's so focus-oriented and even with this, she's so in the moment of the excitement of getting to sleep with a famous person...That's so important. She's so petty. Because she's so insecure, she will do anything to get those things."
We find it hard to believe that Bela will actually transfer from Essex — thankfully, HBO has already confirmed that The Sex Lives of College Girls will return for a third season, so we will get answers eventually!
How's a girl supposed to bounce back from being dumped and booted from the magazine she started? Will Bela hold her head high or just run in the opposite direction?
During the Decider interview, Justin added that Bela's perfectionism was her hubris — "Now, after she’s been kicked out of this group that she founded, there’s no way to label that other than being a hard loss. Bela cannot spin this in any way. Looking at that hard loss, the only thing that she can wrap her head around doing is cutting and running and starting fresh somewhere else."
Say our core quartet isn't being whittled down to three moving forward! Justin reassured fans, adding, "We love Bela, and our show is about four girls, so we’re gonna have to figure that one out."
You can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls now on HBO Max.