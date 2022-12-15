Is Bela Actually Leaving Essex College on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 2 of the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Say it isn't so! Is Bela (Amrit Kaur) actually leaving Essex College on The Sex Lives of College Girls? Our girl was riding a proverbial high for the entirety of the second season. Not only did she (temporarily) get her hookup buddy Eric (Mekki Leeper) to commit to an actual relationship with her, but she also scored a big spotlight for her magazine, The Foxy.