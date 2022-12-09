There's Comedy Royalty in Season 2 of 'Sex Lives of College Girls'
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 2, Episode 8 of Sex Lives of College Girls.
Plenty of men come in and out of Sex Lives of College Girls as the women are front and center. In the Mindy Kaling-created HBO Max series, one of those men is played by Charlie Hall, who also happens to be Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ son. He portrays Andrew, one of Whitney's (Alyah Chanelle Scott) love interests who grows on us in a major way in Season 2.
Andrew is Whitney’s lab partner in biochemistry, and their relationship begins on rocky footing to say the least. But throughout Season 2, he continues showing up, so we can’t help but want to know more about Charlie Hall and how he became a part of Sex Lives of College Girls.
Charlie Hall plays Andrew in ‘Sex Lives of College Girls.’
Season 2 of Sex Lives of College Girls has us crushing on their men! Luckily, for us, we have plenty more of Andrew to see… or so it seems. In the beginning of Season 2, he isn't necessarily the ideal man. Charlie described his character to W Magazine, “He’s very intense and academically inclined. Not that I wasn't academically inclined… It was actually a total pivot into this kind of dick, douchey role, which was super fun.”
It’s true — Andrew is rude and misogynistic, angry and awkward, but for some reason, we’re still charmed by him. And we can’t help but root for him and Whitney to move past the negging stage of their relationship and into the loving one. Luckily for us, by Episode 8, they’ve made it there. Whitney reveals to her friends that she and Andrew had sex and their jaws drop as they convince her to break it off.
When she goes to break it off, he agrees. But then they have sex again. It’s a classic case of wanting what we can’t have. Throughout the episode, as they study together and spend time together, they can’t help but continue hooking up, so by the end of the episode, she comes to terms with the fact that she may actually have feelings for Andrew.
Charlie Hall is actually comedy legend Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ son.
Although Charlie took his father’s last name, he is also the son of Seinfeld and Veep Emmy-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. We can’t be too shocked, as Charlie clearly has a natural affinity for comedy. As it turns out, his father is another comedic legend, Brad Hall, who was a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live. Brad and Julia have been happily married for over 30 years.
Charlie didn’t always want to be an actor, and was actually a college athlete at Northwestern University before following in his parents’ footsteps. However, in 2019, he had a guest role as Eddie Axler in Veep alongside his mother, and has been moving up in Hollywood ever since. Even still, he has worked on his own projects, such as Sorry, Charlie, and knows that his family provides an advantage when it comes to his chosen profession.
While many of us may just know him as Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s son, we better watch out for Charlie. He’s already had major roles in Moxie, Single Drunk Female, Love, Victor, and Big Shot, and at just 25-years-old, we’re sure has a lot more gas in the tank.
The Sex Lives of College Girl finale drops on HBO Max on Dec. 15.