The Next Round's on Us — Will There Be a Season 2 of Freeform's 'Single Drunk Female'?

According to the trusty TV Series Finale, the freshman season of Single Drunk Female averaged "a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 109,000 viewers in the live-plus-same-day ratings (including DVR playback through 3 a.m.)." Sadly, overall, these numbers aren't great.

Despite Single Drunk Female's premiere amassing "2.4 million viewers on multiple platforms" within just seven days — a triumph for a Freeform original comedy — it wasn't enough to keep viewers watching week after week.