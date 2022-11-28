Why Isn't Nico in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 2? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1 on HBO Max.
Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) was without a doubt the most sheltered of the four Essex College roommates we met back in The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1.
Until she met Leighton's (Reneé Rapp) brother Nico (Gavin Leatherwood), that is.
None of us are immune to the older suave guy (who secretly has a girlfriend studying abroad). Kimberly learns this very quickly after she falls hard for Nico...to the point where she skips classes just to sleep with him.
However, things ended on a sour note for Kimberly and Nico when she found out the truth about his girlfriend. So why isn't Nico in The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2? Here's what we know.
Why did Nico leave 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' in Season 2? (SPOILERS)
It turns out that there is a narrative reason Nico is missing from season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls (and a real-life explanation as well). At the start of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2, we learn that Nico was expelled from Essex College for cheating.
Remember how nice guy Nico told Kimberly that his frat brothers had a whole cabinet full of past exams she could use to pass her finals? That got him booted. However, Nico's dad apparently bribed Cornell handsomely to get his son enrolled, so apparently, in-universe, Nico is doing just fine, sans Kimberly.
Will Gavin ever reprise his role as Nico in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'?
Now for the real-life reason Nico is no longer in The Sex Lives of College Girls. Gavin actually chose to exit after the first season to pursue other acting opportunities.
The actor confirmed this to Us Weekly back in March 2022. Thankfully, unlike Kimberly and Nico in the show, there were no hard feelings involved when it came to Gavin's decision.
He told Us Weekly that, "It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone’s lovely...But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects so that's the move."
The Sex Lives of College Girls showrunner and co-creator Justin Noble thinks Nico's expulsion was actually a good thing for Kimberly's character development. He told The Wrap that, "Kimberly Finkle deserves better."
Justin added that, "She’s now got a little bit of a more worldwise vibe to her having been through that situation...and we’re ready to throw some new love interests her way."
New episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 air every Thursday on HBO Max.