HBO Max's 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Turns Essex College Into a Free for All

Thus far, the college-set dramedy starring Pauline Chalamet, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Amrit Kaur is doing well with critics, having earned an A+ Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 percent.

As we mentioned, the backdrop of The Sex Lives of College Girls is the uber-prestigious Essex College. But is the school that hosts the group of girls' simultaneously horny and studious shenanigans real?