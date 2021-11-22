Timothée Chalamet's Sister Pauline Steals the Spotlight in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'By Katherine Stinson
Nov. 22 2021, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
What is Pauline Chalamet's character, Kimberly, like on the new series, The Sex Lives of College Girls? The new HBO Max series follows four college freshmen as they explore life sans-parents at Essex College in Vermont. One of those college girls is Pauline's character, Kimberly Finkle, a kind girl who hails from the small town of Gilbert, Ariz.
And yes, Pauline is Timothée Chalamet's sister. But enough about him! The Sex Lives of College Girls is Pauline's time to shine.
Well then, tell us more about Pauline's character, Kimberly!
One of the promo teasers for the show features Kimberly stating that chose to attend Essex College because of the diversity. She mentions that she comes from the "whitest town in America" and that her "dad won't even eat tacos." Pauline herself also admires Kimberly's strength and sense of conviction. She elaborated on what she specifically admired about Kimberly in an interview with Nylon. "Kimberly is very strong. She’s the quirky friend, but she’s also a total badass. I was not like that."
Pauline gave another excellent description of Kimberly to MTV. "Kimberly is a small-town girl. She's well-intentioned and trying to fit into a very new environment. [She’s] struggling with what it means to enter a completely new world, and she's a little naive about how to go about it."
There's also a great Kimberly moment in The Sex Lives of College Girls trailer where Renée Rapp's character, Leighton Murray, teases Kimberly after seeing her in a disheveled state. "Are you just now getting home?" Leighton asks Kimberly, continuing with, "Wait, is this a walk of shame?" Kimberly retorts, "I mean, is it a walk of shame if I stayed up all night hooking up with my textbook?"
Kimberly is book-smart, but she is rather naive in other areas of life.
Kimberly is genuinely excited about her classes at Essex College, but she inevitably has to deal with other aspects of college life. (Hey, this show is called The Sex Lives of College Girls after all.) When Whitney Chase (Alyah Chanelle Scott) mentions that she had a one-night-stand, Kimberly says she feels like sex is better when it's with someone you love and it should be viewed as a commitment. Bela Malhotra (Amrit Kaur) promptly throws a pillow at Kimberly for her sex statement.
However, we like that The Sex Lives of College Girls explores sex positivity with the four leading ladies, who all have different perspectives on the matter. Nobody should ever feel pressured into doing anything they're uncomfortable with or be shamed for enjoying sex if it makes them happy! It's great that the HBO Max series is exploring the pressures of college life with four unique women with strong personalities. Who can't relate?
The first two episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls are available to stream on HBO Max. The next three episodes will premiere on Thanksgiving 2021, or Nov. 25. Don't miss out on the remaining episodes, which will drop on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, respectively. Warning, though, the series is certainly binge-worthy!