Timothée Chalamet's Sister Pauline Steals the Spotlight in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

One of the promo teasers for the show features Kimberly stating that chose to attend Essex College because of the diversity. She mentions that she comes from the "whitest town in America" and that her "dad won't even eat tacos." Pauline herself also admires Kimberly's strength and sense of conviction. She elaborated on what she specifically admired about Kimberly in an interview with Nylon. "Kimberly is very strong. She’s the quirky friend, but she’s also a total badass. I was not like that."