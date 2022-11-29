Is 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Star Gavin Leatherwood Dating Anyone at the Moment?

It was love at first shirtless sight for Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) when she spotted Nico (Gavin Leatherwood) jogging across the green at Essex College in The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1.

Sadly, Kimberly and Nico's passionate affair was doomed to burn out quickly. So was Gavin's tenure on The Sex Lives of College Girls — he chose not to return for the second season.