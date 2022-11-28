Who Is Aimee Garcia Dating? Details on the 'Christmas With You' Star's Love Life

Of course, it makes sense for many Christmas movies to include a share of romance in the plot. Per What’s On Netflix, Christmas With You is set to serve up a share of romance, magic, and love for the holiday season.

The outlet, via Netflix shares the synopsis of Christmas With You that reads, “Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina (Aimee Garcia) escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.”