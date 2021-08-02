Where Is 'Glow Up' Season 1 Fan Favorite Belinda Chatterton Now?By Shannon Raphael
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Glow Up.
When the first season of the BBC Three series Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star (which is often shortened to just Glow Up) premiered on Netflix in the United States in 2019, viewers were immediately hooked.
The reality competition features skilled makeup artists who are looking to grow their talents and client lists, or who want to make the jump into pursuing their passions full-time.
Throughout the season, the artists are tasked with creating both everyday and avant-garde makeup looks for a variety of guests. Those who succeed get to move on, while the bottom two MUAs are sent to the red chairs for another elimination task.
Though only one person can win each season, plenty of other past competitors have been able to gain massive followings on social media, and to work with top-tier clientele.
Season 1 star Belinda Chatterton narrowly missed out on a Glow Up finale spot, but she's since been posting her epic makeup looks on Instagram.
Where is Belinda from 'Glow Up' now?
During Season 1, the then-25-year-old Newcastle care worker managed to win two challenges, and she became an instant fan favorite. When Belinda lost out to Nikki Patel eliminated in the semi-finals, many fans took to Twitter to express their outrage.
"BELINDA DESERVED TO STAY GLOW UP WAS RIGGED," one viewer wrote. Another Twitter user had a similar point of view.
"I just finished watching season 1 of Glow Up on Netflix and Belinda was robbed," the person shared.
Though her elimination was somewhat surprising for some fans, Belinda has continued to grow her career as a makeup artist. She has more than 281,000 followers on Instagram, and she frequently shares makeup and skincare tutorials.
She also has a YouTube channel, which has just under six thousand subscribers.
Belinda and her husband, Robert Chatterton, welcomed their second child together after 'Glow Up' Season 1.
In addition to growing in her professional life, the illusion makeup expert expanded her family following her time on Glow Up. The Brit gave birth to her daughter, Elodie Beau Chatterton, in July 2020.
Her daughter's birth happened more than a year after she wed Robert. The two had welcomed a son named Alfie before their union.
The first three seasons of Glow Up are available to stream on Netflix now.