Where Is 'Glow Up' Season 1 Fan Favorite Belinda Chatterton Now?

The reality competition features skilled makeup artists who are looking to grow their talents and client lists, or who want to make the jump into pursuing their passions full-time.

When the first season of the BBC Three series Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star (which is often shortened to just Glow Up) premiered on Netflix in the United States in 2019, viewers were immediately hooked.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Glow Up.

Throughout the season, the artists are tasked with creating both everyday and avant-garde makeup looks for a variety of guests. Those who succeed get to move on, while the bottom two MUAs are sent to the red chairs for another elimination task.

Though only one person can win each season, plenty of other past competitors have been able to gain massive followings on social media, and to work with top-tier clientele.

Season 1 star Belinda Chatterton narrowly missed out on a Glow Up finale spot, but she's since been posting her epic makeup looks on Instagram.