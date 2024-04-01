Home > Viral News > Influencers > Bella Thorne Bella Thorne's Long and Complicated Relationship History, Including Her Current Fiancé Bella Thorne is now on her second engagement. Many fans are wondering whether the relationship will last this time. By Alex West PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Bella Thorne made her way into entertainment with her big break in Disney's Shake It Up. Alongside Zendaya, she became one of the biggest young actors on the network.

Like many Disney stars, Bella wanted to divert from children's acting and ventured into the adult world, especially as more of an influencer today. However, her public relationship history didn't start too long after she found that initial stardom on the dance-centric show. Keep reading for all of the details on her dating history.

Tristan Klier

Towards the end of Bella's Shake It Up run, she linked up with Tristan Klier. He doesn't have much of a claim to fame other than his past with Bella. They broke up in 2014 after her show came to an end.

Gregg Sulkin

Bella seemed to move up the fame ladder with her next relationship. She was linked to Gregg Sulkin in 2015. He was also in the Disney entertainment circuit with recurring appearances on Wizards of Waverly Place. Unfortunately, their relationship didn't last too long.

“After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship,” the couple said in a statement to E! News in August 2016. “We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together.”

Tyler Posey

Teen Wolf heartthrob Tyler Posey and Bella linked up in 2016. Their relationship was electric and they were all over each other in public. The issue is that they weren't very transparent about what was going on behind the scenes.

When Bella was seen out with another guy, fans were livid and assumed the worst. “Ty and I stopped dating and that was really difficult for me. It was definitely one of the hardest breakups I’ve been through,” Bella said on The Jenny McCarthy Show in retrospect. That "new guy" was also a super big name.

Charlie Puth

Bella and Charlie Puth were seen out-and-about while fans thought she was still with Tyler. Luckily, there was no cheating to be found and Charlie actually cleared up the confusion on Twitter. All that drama for nothing, though, since Charlie and Bella didn't last.

Scott Disick

After Charlie, Bella moved on to Scott Disick, but only for a short amount of time. Their 2017 relationship was never truly confirmed, but they were seen going on some dates.

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau and Bella's relationship garnered a lot of attention for a variety of reasons. Up until then, most fans weren't aware that either Tana or Bella were interested in women. Plus, Tana has her own controversial past, so that was definitely pulled back into the conversation as well.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, [please] stop asking. We love you guys,” Bella tweeted after their 2019 split. Tana wrote: “I love her forever don’t get that twisted. She changed my life forever. Don’t really wanna talk on it … There’s no negativity at all.”

Mod Sun

Bella was also dating Mod Sun at the same time as Tana. It was more of a polyamorous situation than a cheating situation which caused a lot of chatter online. “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end,” Bella wrote in 2019 when she announced their breakup.

Benjamin Mascolo

Bella thought she had found "the one" with Benjamin Mascolo after they first met in 2019. Benjamin even proposed two years later and they were set for marriage. Sadly, in June 2022, they called it all off.

Mark Emms

Luckily, it looks like Bella has the chance to settle down once again. There was speculation about their relationship long before they went public in February 2023 because they had already been snapped together a few times.

