Bella Thorne Is a Mogul in the Making Thanks to Her Net Worth and Various Projects By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 12 2023, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

A lot has changed for actor Bella Thorne since her Disney Channel days on Shake It Up. But then again, that's to be expected for a performer of her caliber. And now that she's showing off her swanky home on MTV's Cribs, we have to know — what is Bella Thorne's net worth? Because of her impressive career so far, the actor, singer, model, and director has made a lot of money.

Whether you know Bella from her child star days, one of her handful of successful films, or the OnlyFans fiasco from 2020, her name is likely plenty familiar to you. Chances are, you'll be seeing more of her in the near future. And no, it won't be for a Shake It Up reunion with fellow Disney Channel success story Zendaya, even if we're still holding out hope for that.

What is Bella Thorne's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bella is worth $12 million. It's not a huge shocker, given her movie career and social media earnings. She was most recently in an episode of American Horror Stories and the 2022 direct-to-digital movie Game of Love. She has also directed music videos, and in 2019 Bella directed the adult film Her & Him.

Bella Thorne
Actor, Director, Singer, Model
Net worth: $12 million
Birthdate: Oct. 8, 1997
Birthplace: Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Bella Thorne shared her impressive home on MTV's 'Cribs.'

Bella is one of the subjects in the Jan. 12 episode of Cribs. Yes, that Cribs, which MTV rebooted with what appear to be the actual homes of stars of varying calibers. But long before that, Bella's former house was a hot commodity when she put it on the market in 2020. Her old house, which is a can't-miss dark pink color, was even once featured on the Cribs Snapchat account.

But now that Bella has different digs, naturally, she had to show them off on the actual series on MTV. And her house is a testament to how successful she has been in her career, regardless of what she's working on at any given time.

Bella Thorne once "broke the internet" by joining OnlyFans.

Although Bella is an actor, singer, model, director, and even jeweler, apparently, she joined popular adult video website OnlyFans in 2020. And in doing so, she reportedly temporarily crashed the website. She earned more than $1 million in her first 24 hours on the site and broke a record at the time. These days, Bella appears to still be on the adult website, but she is also focused on other projects in her professional life and her OnlyFans shtick doesn't seem to be a thing anymore.