Does Bella Thorne Speak Spanish? She's Very Proud of Her Cuban Heritage

You may remember Bella Thorne for her infamous ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau or her big stir on OnlyFans, but there are other aspects to her life she has spoken about to the press that tend to be overlooked. Bella is very proud of her Cuban heritage, and fans are now curious if she speaks Spanish .

General misconceptions of her part-Cuban heritage came to a head in 2016, when Disney announced their first Latin princess, Elena of Avalor. Bella posted about how excited she was for the Disney show, and some commenters tried to call her out because she didn't "look" like a stereotypical Latina girl. Bella's fans were quick to come to her defense, and in the end, all was mended.

Bella continued to say, "My first language was Spanish, but I had to drop it when I started school because of my dyslexia. I still understand it, though, especially since my mom uses Spanish to tell me to take out the trash or do the dishes!" Bella also admitted that her red hair wasn't naturally red to begin with, but she liked the color so much she couldn't imagine going back to blonde.

In a 2015 interview with Glamour Magazine , Bella spoke about what it was like to be part-Cuban in Hollywood, and how people initially didn't believe she was due to her red hair. She said, "To me, being Latin is about more than your looks—it's how you're brought up. I was raised in a very Latin family."

What is Bella Thorne up to now?

Bella has been quite busy during the pandemic. She's been traveling, creating, releasing new music, and even (as of Mar. 12, 2021) stepping in as a DJ in South Beach, Miami. In an Instagram photo before a DJing event, she indicated that Miami is her hometown and included a little nod to her Cuban heritage in the caption.

Bella has also been encouraging fans to download and use the new app Triller, which appears to work like TikTok (but does it have the same viral recipes or dance moves?). To entice fans to make the leap to Triller, she shared an exclusive look at what might be an alternate music video for her song "Shake It." Bella has also teased a new song "Phantom," so perhaps an album is on the way?

Her relationship with Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo also seems to be going well, and she gave him a sweet Instagram shoutout to celebrate the release of his own new album, "California." In the caption, she gushed: "I fell in love with an Italian popstar so I’m basically Lizzie McGuire."