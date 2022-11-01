TikTok's Latest NSFW Trend? The Belly Press Thing
Content warning: This article discusses mature topics.
In a few short years TikTok has exploded from just a cool place to find and share short, funny videos to somewhat of an encyclopedia of the world's knowledge. Naturally, the world's knowledge covers a few NSFW topics, and that's exactly where the latest and greatest viral trend, the belly press thing, finds its home.
Indeed, the idea of belly pressing while getting intimate seems like a novel idea, but how is it described by users on TikTok. and what can happen (allegedly) when you do it? Don't worry, we did the research so that you don't have to.
What is the viral TikTok belly press thing?
Much like many other viral phrases to come out of TikTok as of late, the belly press thing certainly has a suggestive origin. Essentially, the experience is described as pushing down gently with your hand on your partner's lower abdomen while having sex.
Per Know Your Meme, the practice has been mentioned in various outlets throughout the 2010s, including a 2010 Men's Health article that discussed a version of it referred to as "the sandwich trick." In 2016, Glamour ran an article titled "How to Stimulate Your G-Spot From the Outside," which discussed the practice in more detail.
As the publication described it after talking with a sexologist: "When you put pressure on the lower abdomen, you're pushing on the bladder, which, in turn, pushes on the G-spot just below it."
"There's a fair amount of skin and muscle in the way, but stimulation is definitely possible," sex therapist Vanessa Marin told Glamour.
It's worth noting that all the experts commenting on the subject noted that it's important to take your time with your partner, establish boundaries, and only try the belly press thing if both parties are comfortable with it.
As soon as TikTok caught wind of the trend, it quickly took off on the platform. With almost 20 million views and counting under "how to do belly press thing" on the platform, its clear that people are as curious as can be to learn more about the method and its benefits. On top of that, with experts in the field saying that it could genuinely work, it's definitely one of the more worthwhile NSFW trends to take off on the platform as of late.