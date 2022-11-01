TikTok's Latest NSFW Trend? The Belly Press Thing

Per Know Your Meme, the practice has been mentioned in various outlets throughout the 2010s, including a 2010 Men's Health article that discussed a version of it referred to as "the sandwich trick." In 2016, Glamour ran an article titled "How to Stimulate Your G-Spot From the Outside," which discussed the practice in more detail.

As the publication described it after talking with a sexologist: "When you put pressure on the lower abdomen, you're pushing on the bladder, which, in turn, pushes on the G-spot just below it."