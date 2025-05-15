Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield of Ben & Jerry's Fame Has a Pretty Sweet Net Worth Ben & Jerry go together like ice cream and more ice cream. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 15 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Today I Found Out

When it comes to Ben & Jerry's, it's hard to think about one founder without the other. Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield were childhood friends who approached life one scoop at a time. Together they opened their first ice cream parlour in 1978, in Burlington, Vt., which was a bit of an epicenter for hippies. What better place for two social justice-loving advocates to spread a little sweet joy?

Article continues below advertisement

According to The New York Times, the dynamic dairy duo has rarely disagreed. Their biggest argument to date was about the size of their chunks in the ice cream, whatever that chunk may be. Because Ben has no sense of smell, which affects his sense of taste, he prefers larger chunks. Jerry made the ice cream and, as such, understood that bigger isn't always better. What they never fought about was money. With that in mind, grab a pint of ice cream, and let's dig into their net worths.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Cohen's net worth could but a whole lotta Cherry Garcia.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ben Cohen is sitting pretty at $150 million. The entrepreneur and activist had $8,000 to his name when he got a $4,000 loan to start the ice cream empire with his best bud Jerry. The crazy thing is, we almost had a Ben & Jerry's bagel business, which is more filling but less fun.

Ben Cohen Entrepreneur, Advocate, and Political activist Net worth: $150 million Ben Cohen is an American businessman, activist and philanthropist. He is a co-founder of the ice cream company Ben & Jerry's. Birth date: March 18, 1951 Birthplace: Merrick, N.Y. Birth name: Bennett Cohen Marriages: Separated Children: One daughter Education: Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y.; Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; New York University in New York, N.Y.; University Without Walls program of the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass.

Article continues below advertisement

They told The Times that their breakfast bread business was going to be called United Bagel Service (U.B.S.), and was meant to provide delicious New York City bagels to people living outside the Big Apple. They basically almost invented Uber Eats, or more accurately, Goldbelly. This idea didn't stop at bagels because they would also deliver lox and issues of The New York Times, and hoped to do this in rural college towns. Ben said they eventually realized this was a supply and demand issue.

Outside of ice cream, but still a bit related to it, Ben started a nonprofit organization that offers cannabis products in an effort to fight back against the so-called War on Drugs. Ben’s Best Blnz promises to set aside 80 percent of its profits for "Black cannabis entrepreneurs while the rest will be equally divided between the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and the national Last Prisoner Project, which is working to free people incarcerated for cannabis offenses," per the Associated Press.

Article continues below advertisement

Jerry Greenfield's net worth has him swimming in Phish Food.

Jerry's net worth is also reportedly $150 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2000, Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry's for $326 million, which explains Ben and Jerry's net worth. We suspect Ben's might actually be a bit higher, as he still runs a separate company. Neither of them is heavily involved in Ben & Jerry's