Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Eat That Puddle of Caramel Myself” — Ice Cream Worker Details Revenge Against Rude Customers "Get the ice that builds up on the sides of the containers." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 23 2024, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thelynnnbin

It seems that even long after the government mandates and stay-at-home orders influenced by the COVID pandemic, there have been a number of retail workers who've reported increased levels of rudeness from customers.

Article continues below advertisement

TikToker Lynbin (@thelynnnbin) posted a viral clip mentioning that she comes across ornery patrons herself. But she also detailed how she gets back at them using nothing but an ice cream scoop paired with a selective scooping technique.

"When I'm scooping for a rude customer and this is my only form of rebellion," the ice cream store employee writes in a text overlay of their video. The clip begins with them dipping the ice cream scooper inside of a stainless steel container of warm water.

Article continues below advertisement

Next, the clip cuts to her moving over to a tub of ice cream they begin to diligently scrape the bottom of the tub until she sees a ribbon of caramel sauce inside of the dessert. The camera pans back and forth between her face and the succulent ribbon of sweetness at the bottom of the tub.

Article continues below advertisement

Opting to not give the patron the benefit of incorporating this strip in their ice cream, she continues to scoop around it, preventing them from this delicious bit of the treat as she completes their order.

Source: TikTok | @thelynnnbin

Article continues below advertisement

She added in a caption how she finishes off her vengeance, which, in this case, is indeed a dish best served cold. "And when they leave I'll eat that puddle of caramel myself." As it turns out there were several other folks who shared in the comments section of her video that they, too, get back at mean shoppers in their own ways.

There was one TikTok user who worked at Subway who said that if someone wasn't nice to them and they asked for a 6-inch sandwich, they were sure to give them a slightly smaller piece of the bread after they cut it in half. But it wasn't really a half, more like a 60/40 situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @thelynnnbin

"When I worked at subway and a rude customer wanted a 6 inch, I’d cut it a little uneven and give them the smaller half. Made me feel a little better," they penned. Another person, who worked as a cashier, shared how they literally nickel-and-dimed unsavory shoppers.

Article continues below advertisement

"At my work, we’re supposed to charge for bags, but I don’t usually do it but when a rude customer comes in I charge those f---ing 10 cents," they wrote, adding an angry face emoji at the end of their message to indicate just how displeased they were with the patron.

Source: TikTok | @thelynnnbin

Article continues below advertisement

Another person, a food service industry worker, didn't do anything gross with a customer's food, much like Lynbin displayed in her TikTok. Instead, they would ensure to make their meal unbearably spicy and be slow to put cups of water at their table.

This way, the customer would have to suffer a little bit for their sin of rudeness. Maybe a little taste of the hell that they deserve for being so mean. "I used to tell the kitchen they wanted it extra spicy and then I would avoid them and not fill their water."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @thelynnnbin

Someone else gave the ultimate Altar Boy form of revenge: "When they’re rude I do NOT tell them to have a nice day [angry]." A Raising Cane's employee also made sure that whoever was being rude to the cashiers wouldn't be receiving the biggest and best tenders that they cooked.

Article continues below advertisement

"I work at Cane's and sometimes I give people the small tenders if they’re rude to our cashiers." And a Starbucks barista who wanted to ensure that whoever was coming in for a caffeine fix may be second-guessing their sanity, or their dependence on the substance to give them a boost.

Source: TikTok | @thelynnnbin

Article continues below advertisement

That's because if they weren't acting politely to staff, they were given decaf, even if they didn't ask for it: "when I worked at Starbucks and there was a rude customer, I'd give them decaf."