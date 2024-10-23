Home > Viral News > Trending A Husband Sent His Wife of 11 Years a Letter Choosing a Basketball Game Over Her "Ladies … choose yourself. I woke up to this nonsense after almost 11 years of marriage." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 23 2024, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: X/@JoyyUnSpeakable

Marriage has its highs and lows, and a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared by a woman who received a letter from her husband over a basketball game had many wide-eyed and ready to hear about one of those low points. The post, shared on Oct. 22, the same day as the Celtics vs. Knicks game (which the Celtics won, by the way), was captioned, "Ladies … choose yourself. I woke up to this nonsense after almost 11 years of marriage." 11 years of marriage? Let's hear it!

While plenty of wives (myself included) were gearing up to virtually bash this woman's man for his actions, the letter takes an unexpected turn, revealing a high point in marriage instead of a low. Here’s how it unfolded.

A husband sent his wife of 11 years a letter choosing a basketball game over her.

X user @JoyyUnSpeakable, also known as Stay @ Home Fragrance Mama, took to the platform to share a letter her husband wrote her before the start of the Knicks vs. Celtics game on Oct. 22. The envelope was addressed, "To my wife," and she went on to share the text conversation that followed her reading of the letter. She texted him, "I gave you almost 12 years of my life just for you to leave me a letter like that???" He replied, "I had to be true to myself!!!" and added, "Even if it hurt?"

At this point, we assumed he had used the letter (what a coward) to ask for a divorce, listing all the reasons he just couldn't remain in a committed relationship any longer. But our frowns quickly turned upside down. The letter began with him telling his wife, "I love you dearly. You mean the world to me." Not your typical lines that someone says right before dropping the bomb, "This isn't working; it's not you, it's me."

Still worried this woman was about to receive the divorce bomb, the letter continued, "I have to come forward with my truth. I hate to do it this way because it's now or never because what I'm about to say has to be said."

He then explained that the night he delivered the letter was the opening night for the Knicks’s 2024-25 season, and he needed her to know, "I will be watching the game tonight. That means from 7 p.m. (that's when pregame starts) until whatever time the game ends, I will not be a husband or a father." Whew! At this point, we were able to breathe again. TikToker @981276347 jokingly commented on the TikTok video sharing the letter, "Let me put my earrings back on!! Lmao."

The husband's letter went on to explain that tonight "is not about y'all," referencing his wife and their son. He added that his focus would solely be on the game, which would entail him sitting on the couch with his "drink in hand." While he mentioned that their son could stay up to watch the game if he wanted, otherwise, it would be off to bed for him.

The letter about choosing the basketball game over his wife was a joke, relax!

It's important to note that the overall tone of the letter was humorous. His wife even posted a video of her husband watching the game, with her and their dog sitting beside him. While some took the letter to heart and didn’t find the humor in it, it was merely a lighthearted joke.

This husband was no coward; he was simply trying to make light of the Knicks game, which he probably really wanted to focus on. And hey, who can blame him? When there’s something good on, no one wants to be asked to get up and down, cook dinner, or put the kids to bed. You just want to enjoy the show, or in this case, the game.