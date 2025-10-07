Australian Actor Ben Lewis's Wife Was a Big Part of the Theater Before Her Unexpected Stroke Ben Lewis is best known for his role in 'The Phantom of the Opera' in the U.K. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 7 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: GoFundMe

On Oct. 6, 2025, film and theater actor Ben Lewis died following a battle with bowel cancer. He was 46. Ben is survived by his wife, and they did not have kids together. But those who may not have closely followed his career after his role as the Phantom in Love Never Dies might be wondering who Ben Lewis was married to before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, per Broadway World, Ben shared his diagnosis publicly. In July 2025, Ben's family started a GoFundMe to help with costs related to his treatments. At the time, Ben had undergone chemotherapy and was headed toward targeted inhibitor treatment. The fundraiser reached more than $184,000, close to its $200,000 goal, and continued bringing in donations after Ben's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Who was Ben Lewis married to?

Ben married fellow theater actor Melle Stewart during their respective acting careers. According to Daily Mail, the pair met in the '90s at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. They later began dating and eventually got married. They shared a love of the theater, and they both continued working until their individual health struggles prevented them from doing so.

While Ben is known for starring in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera and the movie Love Never Dies as the same character, Melle left her mark on the industry, too. She is likely best known for her role in a stage production of Mamma Mia! The couple even performed together at least once in the 2016 play Ladies in Black.

Article continues below advertisement

Actress Melle Stewart, age 40, is rehabilitating after suffering a severe stroke from first dose of A Z 💉

MSM haven't mentioned it obviously pic.twitter.com/vGfeb1Gi2X — @Irish O Donnghaile (@Informative01) October 25, 2021

Ben Lewis cared for Melle Stewart after her stroke.

In 2021, Melle suffered a stroke at the age of 40. At the time, a GoFundMe had been set up to help Ben with medical expenses related to her care. Until his death in 2025, he remained her primary carer and, it seemed, he had retired from acting to be able to properly care for Melle in their home. Per the GoFundMe that was posted at the time of Melle's stroke, she woke up in the middle of the night after one side of her body went numb. After having seizures, she was taken to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

"Melle was formally diagnosed with Vaccine-Induced Thrombocytopenic Thrombosis (VITT)," the GoFundMe said, as an explanation for the stroke she had two weeks after she received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Later, an Instagram fan page for Ben shared an alleged update from Melle about her health.

⭐ R.I.P. BEN LEWIS (1979-2025) ⭐



The Phantom of the Opera and Love Never Dies star Ben Lewis has sadly passed away, aged 46 💔



Sending love to his family, friends and fans on this tragic loss... Gone far too soon 🌹 X x x pic.twitter.com/L7tiTmUrw7 — Theatre Fan (@ShaunTossell) October 6, 2025