Meet Mahaley Patel, the Wife of 'Meet the Patels' Star Ravi Patel The couple was married in 2015. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 25 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @showmetheravi

Fans of actor Ravi Patel, one of the stars of Animal Control, are curious to learn more about his wife, Mahaley Patel. Ravi is one of the cast members of the fourth season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Fox, according to USA Today.

Ravi is also an actor known for his roles on Grandfathered and Master of None. He is also the writer and director of the documentary Meet the Patels, a 2014 documentary comedy that he directed with his sister, Geeta Patel, about an Indian American and his family.

Source: Instagram / @showmetheravi

Meet Ravi Patel's wife, Mahaley Patel.

Ravi is married to Mahaley Patel. Mahaley graduated with a master’s degree in clinical psychology and works as a therapist. The couple was married in 2015 and has four children: Amelie, Saachi, Kaaya, and Archi. Tragically, Saachi died as an infant on Feb. 2, 2023. Ravi shared heartbreaking pictures of the couple's last moments with their baby girl on Instagram.

"On 2.7.23, we held our sweet, sweet Saachi girl in our arms as she became an angel," he wrote. "It was five days after she was born, having suffered from meconium aspiration. She fought, and we fought. Everyone is destroyed and seeking. When we are ready, we will fight again in her memory. Love you and with you forever, my beautiful Saachi girl."

Learn about Ravi and Mahaley Patel's kids.

The couple's firstborn daughter is Amelie, and they went on to have two more children after losing their precious baby girl, Saachi — Kaaya and Archi. Mahaley shared beautiful pictures of her family on Instagram in Aug. 2025 as they wrapped up their summer traveling. The mother of four joked that while Ravi was filming Special Forces, she was "convinced I was in my own special forces" during a move.

"The Patel Summer has come to an end," she wrote. "So much traveling + a move (I moved while Ravi was filming special forces, and I’m convinced I was in my own special forces, but more on that later). Next up: Canada to reunite with our animal control family. In the meantime, I am obsessed with these photos we managed to squeeze in between the chaos. Grateful for these four."

On Sept. 25, 2025, Mahaley shared several pictures of Ravi on Special Forces and again joked about her solo move while he competed on the reality show. "Special Forces premieres tonight, and I say it all the time, but I couldn’t be prouder of my husband," she wrote.

"He poured his heart — and his body — into preparing for this, and he loved getting to do this show," she continued. "This season had seven Nashville recruits. I have loved getting to know them, and I think the season is going to be extra special because of them.@showmetheravi, I love you and I’m endlessly proud of you. The last photo is me moving into our new house solo while you were gone — reminding the world that I, too, was in my own special forces."

