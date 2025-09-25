William Shatner’s Daughters: Meet Leslie, Lisabeth, and Melanie Shatner "I must have been a hands-on dad because that's what my children tell me." By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 25 2025, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: MEGA William Shatner with daughter Leslie and ex-wife Elizabeth.

Growing up as the child of a Hollywood icon can come with glitz, pressure, and a lot of public attention. But for William Shatner’s children, life hasn’t been about chasing the same spotlight that followed their famous father across TV and movie screens for decades.

So who are William Shatner’s children, and what paths did they choose outside of their dad’s legendary role as Star Trek's Captain Kirk? His daughters Leslie, Lisabeth, and Melanie have all lived creative yet grounded lives, proving that not every Hollywood family follows the same script.

William Shatner and daughter, Leslie in 2025.

William Shatner’s children have carved out their own paths in life.

According to People, William shares three daughters with his first wife, Gloria Rand, whom he married in 1956. Their oldest, Leslie Shatner, was born in 1958. Leslie made a brief childhood appearance on Star Trek: The Original Series but later built a life away from acting. Today, she is known for her work in healthcare and for raising a family of her own.

Next came Lisabeth Shatner, born in 1961, who embraced more of her father’s creative side. Lisabeth pursued acting in both film and television before shifting her energy into writing and theater. She has written plays and collaborated on stage productions, carrying forward the love of storytelling that runs in the family.

The youngest daughter, Melanie Shatner, born in 1964, explored acting more fully in the 1990s. She appeared in several movies, including the cult-favorite Syngenor (1990). She told Senior Voice Alaska in a 2015 interview, "I didn't fully enjoy acting. I made a living acting for a while, but wanted to be successful in other ways." While Melanie stepped back from Hollywood, she has continued to maintain a presence in creative circles and is recognized by fans who followed her work during that era.

Family has always been at the heart of William’s story.

Although William’s career kept him busy, he has often spoken about the importance of his children. In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, he reflected on parenthood and being a grandparent to his five grandchildren. He said he always worries whether he's done a good job as a parent and his daughters have raised their kids in the way he wishes he had raised his daughters.

My children are my life. I have three kids in total; Leslie, Lisabeth & Melanie. They are my reason to get up & live each day to the fullest — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 15, 2015

"I must have been a hands-on dad because that's what my children tell me. In my mind, I was gone a lot of the time in an effort to make a living, ... the fact that I was there for them they tell me was important – and they have turned out to be three of the greatest mothers," he told the outlet. He went on to say that being a grandparent is "the greatest joy." "I have the time now ... to be with them and to give them some aspect of the things I've learned. Family life is totally encompassing. I see my daughters every weekend."

His daughters grew up largely away from the chaos of Hollywood, focusing on education, family, and their own interests rather than simply following their father’s career path. Through the years, he brought his children to public events and red carpets, but he’s also emphasized their privacy. Unlike some celebrity families, the Shatners have rarely sought headlines beyond their father’s fame. Instead, they have their own interests, balancing personal lives with a connection to the creative world.

William’s children continue to share his legacy in their own way.

The three sisters may not be household names, but their bond with William remains a central part of his life story. They occasionally appear in interviews or alongside their dad at special events, showing the strong connection that continues even as they’ve chosen different life paths.