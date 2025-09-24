Alyssa Milano Reveals She Has Removed Her Breast Implants — "I'm Free" "I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 24 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being a woman in any era is difficult, but it's still considerably difficult in the modern era. You're supposed to embrace your natural beauty and celebrate your body, but also work on improving it. You're not supposed to criticize people who choose cosmetic procedures, but you're supposed to stand up for natural looks. It's lose-lose. No matter what you choose to do, someone has a criticism to offer.

Actor Alyssa Milano has just shown fans how to choose yourself over all as she removes her breast implants in a decisive move that she celebrates as healing. Here's what we know about Alyssa's decision to ditch the implants and why her fans are heaping her with praise for the choice.



Alyssa Milano removes her breast implants and celebrates, "I'm free!"

Alyssa took to social media to share her journey and explain the reasoning behind her decision to remove her implants. Across her social media platforms, she shared a photo of herself in a medical gown and cap, sitting on a medical table. In the photo, Alyssa smiles confidently at the camera.

"Today I’m releasing those false narratives, the parts of me that were never actually parts of me," she captioned the post. "I’m letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy."

She added, "And in doing so, I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands," continuing, "Now, I want to be clear that many women will find freedom and beauty in choosing their implants. What is a false narrative for me may be the exact right thing for them, and I am so happy that we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms."

Alyssa concluded, "Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful. None of that is because of my implants. I will still be all of those things when I wake up and they are gone. There is so much and joy in that knowledge and freedom in the letting go of what was never me in the first place. Today, I’m my authentic self. Today, I’m free."

Fans and fellow celebs offer support and advice for Alyssa.

The actor's social media fans are 100% here for her decision. On her Instagram post, several colleagues stopped by to offer cheers and support for Alyssa's decision. Director and actor Christine Lakin wrote, "Always awed by you sharing your story and your journey. Choosing what is authentic to you now and bravely being bold with your words and actions. You are always an inspiration."

Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert wrote, "Been there. Welcome to freedom!" One fan wrote, "Such a wonderful message you're giving your daughter! So brave, Alyssa!" Another agreed, writing, "Millions of women and girls look up to and admire you. You are a role model. You are an example of bravery, awareness, and authenticity. The body is merely a vessel for the soul - and you are beautiful, inside and out."