Anthony Boyle's Parents Don't Share Their Son's Hollywood Lifestyle

Many celebrities come from famous parents. Singers, actors, and directors alike get easy access to the entertainment industry simply because people know who their parents are. Their journey of success might not be as hard as the ones experienced by struggling artists. Nevertheless, there are plenty of inspiring tales of people who surpassed expectations by the sheer power of their talent. Hard work pays off, after all.

The story of Anthony Boyle is a tale of effort, determination, and gratitude. The House of Guinness performer made his way to the industry after leaving his humble beginnings in the rearview mirror. The result was an impressive trajectory filled with wonderful opportunities. Who are Anthony's parents? Here's what we know about the people who raised the beloved actor before the Netflix smash hit took his career to new heights.

Who are Anthony Boyle's parents?

According to The Irish Times, Anthony's parents like to stay away from the spotlight. In an interview that was written up to highlight the actor and his career, the names of his parents weren't even mentioned. That doesn't mean that they aren't important to Anthony and his life. It was explicitly stated that the actor's relatives enjoy keeping to themselves, while the House of Guinness actor takes over television.

Some details about Anthony's parents were revealed. The artist's mother was a receptionist, while his father worked in security. Their regular jobs were nothing like what their son got to experience thanks to his talent as a performer. Anthony's parents took care of him while he struggled with a bone condition that kept him confined to a wheelchair for many years. When it was possible for the young boy to walk, he tried to participate in anything he could.

Anthony Boyle's parents support his career as an actor.

Anthony eventually recovered the full use of his legs. The Irish Times also reports that the young man's love for acting came from the time in which he had to use the wheel chair to move around any place. Unable to become a part of several conversations with the children around him, Anthony began to invent dialogue for them in his head. The intimate improvisation eventually became a genuine love for the performing arts.

People who work hard are often destined for greatness. All the effort given by the Boyles was worth the wait when Anthony was cast as Scorpius Malfoy in the original production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The West End production followed the characters from the popular movies as they were older, with Anthony stepping into the shoes of Draco Malfoy's son. The play eventually made its way to Broadway, with Anthony keeping the role.