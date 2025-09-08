Macaulay Culkin's Parents Had a History in the Entertainment Industry Before Their Sons The 'Home Alone' star has kids of his own, after growing up surrounded by famous people thanks to his trajectory. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 8 2025, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @culkamania

Few people struck gold as early in their careers as Macaulay Culkin. The timeless Home Alone movies allowed the Hollywood star to become famous at an early age. Ever since he found out what it meant to be a public figure when he was a child, Macaulay has been cautious to keep his privacy while surrounded by the media. Decades after entertaining the world through the Home Alone movies, the actor got his fairytale ending.

Macaulay isn't the only famous member of his family. The performer's partner is a famous person, and his siblings have also been in the center of the spotlight. But most people might not know that Macaulay's father was also involved in show business long before he was born. Who are Macaulay Culkin's parents? Here's what we know about the people who raised one of the most famous child actors in the history of Hollywood.

Who are Macaulay Culkin's parents?

According to The Daily Telegraph, Macaulay Culkin is the son of Kit Culkin and Patricia Brentrup. It's relevant to point out that the actor doesn't share a strong connection with his father. Kit was involved in Broadway productions over the course of his career, sharing the stage with industry icons such as Richard Burton and Laurence Olivier. Kit wanted his children to be respected and successful in the entertainment industry.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kieran Culkin revealed that he hadn't spoken to Kit in years. While the actor pointed out that his father wasn't an abuser, he did say that Kit was neither a good person or a nice parent. Kieran also mentioned that none of his siblings have a strong connection to Kit, either, including Macaulay. Kit's children continued to build their success on their own.

Where is Kit Culkin now?

According to People, Kit was estranged from his family a long time ago. Macaulay has gone years without seeing his father. Shortly after he was old enough to do so, Macaulay removed his parents from handling his financials. Kit and Patricia went through a complicated divorce settlement, and the entire family would feel the consequences of the process for years to come.

When it comes to Kieran, the Succession star spoke to Kit for the last time in 2014, back when he was performing on the stage in New York City. According to Style, Kit lives in Grant's Pass, Ore., after suffering a debilitating stroke in 2014. Despite his unpredictable health status, the relationships between Kit and his children were never fixed. The performer has also retired from acting due to his age and health.