Brett James Was Married and Shared Four Kids With His Wife at the Time of His Death

Over the course of many years, country music star Brett James knew how to reach his audience thanks to the emotions depicted in his music. The country singer and songwriter tragically passed away due to a devastating plane crash. He was just 57 years old.

Brett was best known for writing hit songs such as Carrie Underwood's "Jesus Take the Wheel" and "When the Sun Goes Down," by Kenny Chesney. As expected, fans from all over the world were sad to hear about the accident. While his music was popular, Brett kept his personal life out of the spotlight. So, was Brett married at the time of his death? Here's what we know about his family.

Was Brett James married?

According to HELLO! Magazine, Brett was married to Sandra Cornelius. The couple lived together in Nashville, TN, where they shared many happy memories over the course of their relationship. Brett was usually quiet when it came to his personal life. There isn't a lot of information available connected to Brett and Sandra's marriage, because of how the songwriter protected their privacy.

However, Brett was often happy to share images of his wife through his social media accounts, captioning one vacation selfie in June 2025, "So much fun with my love in the Bahamas." Before tying the knot, Brett was pursuing a career as a doctor, but he ultimately dropped out of medical school at the University of Oklahoma, moved to Nashville, and the rest is history.

Did Brett James and Sandra Cornelius have any children?

Yes, Brett and Sandra had four kids together. HELLO! Magazine reports that the couple expanded their family with three boys and a girl named Clare. The happy family lived together in the city that allowed Brett to become a major star. In a haunting development, one of the final posts Brett uploaded to Instagram was a photograph of his entire family, with everyone wishing him a happy Father's Day.

The posts that can be found in the late artist's Instagram profile tell the story of a man who loved spending time with his family. Brett's untimely passing leaves behind four kids who looked up to him, and the love of his life. The performer launched a single studio album over the course of his career, but a great part of his success came in the form of the songs he wrote for others to sing and his extended plays.