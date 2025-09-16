'Rebel Royals': Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett's Controversial Relationship timeline While their love blossomed, criticism grew of a belief Durek shared in his 2019 book. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 16 2025, 6:01 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fourth in line for the Norwegian throne is a Princess named Märtha Louise. In 2019, she announced that she had met the love of her life, just three years after divorcing her previous husband, Ari Behn, who later passed away. The love of her life was no other than American Shaman Durek Verrett. who promotes wellness by "putting the power back into the hands of the people, so that they may live consciously, authentically, and in alignment," his website explains.

The Princess was quick to tamp down on criticism of her American beau, who is known to work as a guru to the stars, and despite the controversy that followed them in the headlines, their "happily ever after" went to the next level in 2024. Here's what we know about their love story relationship timeline.

Source: MEGA

2018: Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett first meet.

Princess Märtha met Durek in 2018, according to Today. They were introduced through a mutual friend, but the Princess recalled feeling as though they knew each other already. She told Vanity Fair of her first time meeting Durek, thinking, "I’ve met you before. I know you already.” In the same interview, Durek recounts telling her, "Yes. We were destined to meet before we were born.” From there, it seems as though their love simply blossomed.

2022: The couple announces their engagement, and things get dicey.

In June 2022, Hello! reports, the duo announced that Durek had popped the question, and the Princess said "yes." But not everyone was thrilled; they faced criticism and racism from the Norwegian public. And in late 2022, Today notes that Märtha announced she would no longer officially represent the Norwegian royal house, but would still retain her title. While the Norwegian royal family seemed to accept Durek, the two faced criticisms for their unusual beliefs, including the belief Durek shared in his 2019 book that suggested that childhood cancer was caused by sadness.

The proposal was several years in the making, according to Hello!, and included a pale green Brazilian emerald and diamond piece "filled with symbolism – four pyramid diamonds to symbolise earth, air, fire, and water; three diamonds to represent the princess' three daughters; and a Viking knot for eternal love."

2024: The duo tied the knot.

Yet despite criticisms, Durek's proposal was like a fairy tale, and the two tied the knot in August 2024. 350 guests attended, including Martha's three children from her previous marriage (Maud, Leah, and Emma), along with King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and her brother, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

2025 is the year of the Netflix documentary and the 1-year anniversary.

2025 was a year of importance for the duo as well. Not only did they celebrate their 1-year anniversary, but they also released the documentary: Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story.