Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Norway's Princess Märtha Louise's New Husband Is an American Shaman In 2015, Durek Verrett was also arrested for domestic abuse after he attacked his then-fiancé Hank Greenberg. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 2 2024, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The latest royal wedding has spectators scratching their heads. On Saturday, August 31, Princess of Norway Märtha Louise, the daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja, wed an American named Durek Verrett — who is said to be a "self-styled shaman."

Article continues below advertisement

The wedding itself was a private event as the couple sold the exclusive rights to Hello! Magazine, according to the BBC, and it is also reported that a documentary crew from Netflix was also in attendance. So, what do we know about Princess Märtha's new husband?

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Märtha and Durek Verrett bonded over their spirituality.

Princess Märtha is not your conventional royal. The mother-of-three has claimed in the past to be a clairvoyant and until 2018, she ran a school in which she taught students to talk to angels and "create miracles." Durek on his part, has said he is a sixth-generation shaman and had once died for over four minutes. According to his Wikipedia page, Durek is also a conspiracy theorist and con man.

He has reportedly been arrested several times, including in 1991 when he was charged with felony arson and trespassing and in 2015 when he was arrested for domestic abuse after he attacked his then-fiancé Hank Greenberg. In 2011, he was also sued by his landlord and accused of making threats of murder and "black magic." Despite this, Märtha stands by her man.

Article continues below advertisement

"There's been a lot of criticism over the years, especially with me being spiritual – and in Norway, that’s taboo," Märtha told the BBC in 2023. " Despite the controversy, Durek revealed he has a great relationship with the Norwegian royal family, including his in-laws.

Article continues below advertisement

"Amazing," Durek responded when asked about his relationship with the King and Queen of Norway. "We're always together, we're always having a great time together. We were just boating with my mother-in-law, having a wonderful time on the water... She's always educating me about Norway, which is lovely."

Article continues below advertisement

The King and Queen of Norway were at their daughter's wedding.

In a show of support, King Harald and Queen Sonja were at the wedding, along with Märtha's three daughters from her first marriage to Norwegian writer Ari Behn. There were said to be 350 guests at the wedding, including Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

Source: MEGA