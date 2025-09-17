After a Messy Breakup, Here's Devin Haney and Leena Sayed's Relationship Timeline From happily in love to a messy legal battle, here's Devin and Leena's relationship timeline. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 17 2025, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @leenasayed

There's nothing more beautiful than when two people fall in love and live happily ever after. Of course, not every relationship works out. Sometimes, they burn out spectacularly and leave emotional wounds and bitterly hurt feelings behind in the process. This was the heartbreaking scenario for famed boxer Devin Haney and his ex, entrepreneur Leena Sayed.

Although a significant portion of their relationship was kept out of the public eye, we do know some things about how their relationship timeline played out. Here's what we know about their love story, and how their break-up turned into a bitter legal battle.

2023: The two reportedly tie the knot in secret.

Although it's not clear exactly when the two started dating, rumors began circulating in 2023 that Devin and Leena had tied the knot. According to The Sun, the two sparked rumors that they had married after a trip to Saudi Arabia, and a video later circulated of the two reaffirming their commitment to one another in Mecca. However, later evidence would suggest that they never officially said, "I do." They were also seen together later that same year in Dubai, seemingly confirming rumors that they were an item.

2024: Rumors of a 2022 affair with Young Thug start circulating.

Young Thug appears to react to video leaking of his 2022 jail conversation with boxer Devin Haney's wife, model Leena Sayed.



Sayed cries during the call and tells Thug "I want you." pic.twitter.com/kEAA0wVz8z — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 23, 2024 Source: X / @XXL

But in 2024, their secret "marriage/not marriage" seemed to hit a major roadblock, after rumors started flowing that Leena had an affair with Young Thug in 2022. The Sports Grail notes that the rumors centered on supposed jail call transcripts that allegedly showed Leena telling the rapper, "I ONLY WANT U." However, Young Thug vehemently denied the rumors.

January 2025: Devin and Leena's baby girl is born.

In 2025, Leena and Devin welcomed their first baby together, on Jan. 2. The little girl, whom they named Khrome Iman Haney, has been kept mostly out of the spotlight on social media (via The Shade Room). Leena has shared some photos of herself with the child, but her face is kept out of the camera. Devin doesn't post about the baby, seemingly honoring Leena's wish to keep her privacy intact.

September 2025: A nasty legal battle begins.

Unfortunately, as quickly as their life was touched by the magic of their daughter's arrival, it seems as though their relationship came to an end. And it wasn't a pleasant breakup. The former couple is now embroiled in a legal battle after TMZ reported that Devin sued Leena for extortion and demanded that almost $350,000 worth of gifts be returned.

The outlet reports that Leena's legal counsel has denied accusations of extortion, explaining that she's simply requesting child support for their shared daughter.