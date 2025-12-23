Ben Sasse's Wife Has an Incredible Career in Academia The former United States Senator from Nebraska shocked the world with his advanced cancer diagnosis. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 23 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Sasse for Nebraska

Former Senator of Nebraska Ben Sasse is known for his accomplishments as a politician. But moving away from what the diplomat has done at work, Ben's personal life is as interesting as his complex occupation. Raising a family while serving the country is not an easy challenge.

Who is Melissa Sasse? Here's what we know about the history of Ben's wife, how they fell in love, and the details of the major challenge the couple faces. The former Senator of Nebraska has a tough path ahead of him. Luckily, he won't have to endure everything alone.

Who is Ben Sasse's wife, Melissa Sasse?

Melissa is the person who has been alongside Ben throughout his entire career. Melissa worked as a high school teacher and guidance counselor while the politician focused on getting his PhD in American History (via The Sun). Melissa comes from a military family. Due to the nature of the occupation, she was born in an Air Force base located in the state of California. The event made it clear that Melissa was destined for something greater.

Ben's wife has degrees from both the University of Alabama and the Georgia Mason University. Melissa has dedicated her time to both receiving an education and being the one guiding students. The grind never stops for the Sasse family. Melissa became a more experienced educator while her husband transitioned from his position as the Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Planning and Evaluation.

Both paths are tough to walk alone. Ben and Melissa kept each other company while they pursued their dreams in unison.

Melissa and Ben Sasse have three children.

Ben and Melissa are the parents of three children, Elizabeth, Breck, and Alexandra. According to the University of Florida's official website, the couple and their children lived on the institution's campus for some time. Ben served as the 13th President of the University of Florida after he stepped away from his role as a Senator. Due to their young age, not much is known about Ben's children. Unfortunately, the kids will have to face one of the toughest battles of their short lives due to their father's announcement.