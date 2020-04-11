Benito Skinner's Hilarious Kardashian Quarantine Spoof Is a Must-See

If you happen to be a Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan, then you have to see the amazingly hilarious parody created by Benito Skinner. Benito Skinner is a comedian who just shared an Emmy-worthy spoof of KUWTK Season 18 trailer, and yes — it includes the infamous brawl between Kim and Kourtney.

Basically, if the reality show gets shut down due to coronavirus, let's call Benito to fill in all roles.