Viral Star Benny Drama Talks Impersonating Celebs, Avoiding "Low Blows" (EXCLUSIVE)

If you scroll through the comedian's social media pages, you'll come across clips of Benny impersonating members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Lana Del Ray, Shawn Mendes, and more, as well as performing his own made-up characters, including Jenni the hairdresser, Cooper the intern, and more.

Benny's knack for poking fun at people without totally dragging their name has made him a viral star — even among the celebrities he is impersonating.

Distractify spoke exclusively (via email) with Benny Drama, who opened up about his partnership with Klarna, social media fame, and if you'll see a Kardashian-Jenner in an upcoming video.