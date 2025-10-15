Here's What We Know About That Devastating Breakup Between Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon "Put your blinker on, babe." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 15 2025, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @Maggiethurmon

Before he was a famous singer known for "Beautiful," Benson Boone was a winning participant on American Idol. Through the years, his fame has grown, as has his devoted fanbase. In his personal life, Benson has had eyes for one woman: actor Maggie Thurmon.

At least, until they broke up. Fans were devastated by the split, and upsetting rumors soon started circulating. Here's what we know about the breakup, as well as those rumbles about cheating.

Here's what we know about the breakup between Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon.

Benson and Maggie go together like peanut butter and jelly. At least, they used to. They were dating for three years, and despite the fact that his fame grew during that time, it seemed as though they were a happy and mutually devoted couple. But that all came crashing down sometime in September 2025.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly when they split, and the reason for their breakup is up for speculation. But a series of online posts led fans to determine that the two had broken up by the end of September. TMZ confirmed the split that same month, saying that the two, who had only gone Instagram official the year prior, were no longer following each other on social media.

In the early days, fans were stunned by the split, and the mysterious reason behind their breakup seemed to loom heavily over the two as they avoided addressing the breakup directly in public.

Maggie seemed to confirm that Benson was cheating on her.

Yet some eagle-eyed fans believe that Maggie has confirmed the reason, and it's exactly what Benson fans hoped not to hear. In a comment section on social media, one fan wrote, "bro if Benson cheated, I will turn this car right around."

Heartbreakingly, Maggie responded to the comment, "Put your blinker on, babe." This seems to suggest that she is confirming that he cheated, a devastating update after fans were so hopeful for their low-key love affair. But on Reddit, fans were a little jaded and seemed to suggest that anyone dating a touring musician should expect infidelity.

One user wrote, "I swear to God there needs to be some basic orientation class before you can date a touring musician. Being on the road is such a uniquely weird psychological experience where you’re basically living apart from the rest of the world, and almost nobody handles it well." Another poked fun at Benson's signature move, snarking that he was a touring musician, "whose only thing he can do is a backflip? Classic frat bro move."