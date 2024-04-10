Home > Viral News > Influencers Linh Phan and Maggie Hancock's Relationship Timeline Has Been Messy Following serious allegations, Linh shared, "I deeply regret the negative impact that the exposure of my private life has had on the community." By Sara Belcher Apr. 9 2024, Published 10:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@maggiemh

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

There's some serious drama unfolding in the hair community online following Linh Phan (@bescene) and Maggie Hancock's (@maggiemh) announcement of their separation. The salon power couple often shared images of their work together online to their hundreds of thousands of followers, but following the duo's split, Maggie has come forward with allegations of adultery, sexual assault, financial abuse, and more.

Since Maggie came forward with her story, others have also spoken up about Linh's behavior, alleging assault and predatory advances while he was visiting and collaborating with other salons. If you're still confused, let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

There seems to be some overlap in Linh and Maggie's relationship timeline.

Both Maggie and Linh were in relationships when they started their online careers, each slowly gaining notoriety for their salon expertise and amazing hair transformations. It didn't take long for their paths to cross and their relationship seemed to bloom.

Just two months before her first post with Linh, thanking him for his collaboration and pointers at an event, Maggie was posting about another man named DeNap, who she claimed was her husband. It isn't clear exactly when Maggie and her ex-husband split up or how much time passed between their split and Maggie's decision to get with Linh. However, some of the allegations online claim that both parties were in relationships when they started seeing each other.

It seems the pair started seeing each other in late 2017 or early 2018, sharing collaborated looks with their respective audiences. By 2019, they were openly together, posting family photos and frequently gushing about their work together online. It seems that Linh had also left his previous partner by the time he and Maggie went public with their relationship.

"Would you believe me if I told you that 80 percent of our conversations revolve around hair, collaboration, business, and creative innovation?" Maggie captioned a photo of an ombre look done by the two of them. "Thank you for being my best friend, my creative other half, and the puzzle piece that completes me. @bescene me and you always rise up, we are unstoppable together and I can’t wait to keep crushing s--t with you!"

The pair were engaged by 2021, with Linh sharing celebratory photos on his Facebook. That said, there was no official wedding post made, so it's unclear if the couple officially tied the knot. Regardless, Maggie and Linh revealed in late 2023 that they had decided to get divorced. They both seem to be in new relationships, but that didn't stop Maggie from coming forward with her allegations.

Linh is taking a break following the divorce and allegations.

Following Maggie's allegations of adultery and abuse (and the outpouring of claims from others who had worked with him), it didn't take long for Linh to post a statement on social media. Although his statement notably doesn't include an apology, he did say that he would be going on an "indefinite hiatus" following the claims to work on himself.

"I deeply regret the negative impact that the exposure of my private life has had on the community, and I am profoundly sorry to those who my decisions may have affected. I recognize that I haven't always shown up as my best self, and the impact of this weighs heavily on my heart," Linh said.