The Best Armor Sets in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Can Maximize Your Build Potential

While venturing through missions brimming with frenzied opponents, players will grab multiple equipment pieces to expand their capabilities in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. In fact, the RPG game is pretty generous about giving new gear. Players will accumulate better items for tangoing with threats with high Morale Rank, going down dangerous pathways, and more for the trouble.

But to make the most of your growing character build, you'll need to get your hands on the best armor sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Here's a selection of the crème of the crop based on the five Virtue stats.

Source: Team Ninja

You can earn some of the best armor sets in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' from companions and enemy leaders.

The best armor sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty mostly come from your companions fighting beside you for a common goal and enemy leaders encountered during missions. No matter which side, each armor set represents the likeness of these individuals' attack style and Virtue affinity.

For example, one character's Fire-based gear set would work great if you were making an aggressive martial arts build — while another set could further maximize the potential of your poisonous Wizardry Spells and damage-over-time playstyle. Depending on the Virtues you raise through leveling, equipping these armor sets can turn around any fight in the game if built correctly.

Here are eight armor sets that will make different character builds shine best. The Dauntless Warrior (Zhao Yun)

Inheritor of the Tiger (Sun Quan)

Rival of the Masses (Zhang Fei)

The Way of Tianzhu (Hong Jing)

Renegade of the Heaven's Will (Dong Zhuo)

With Sky High Righteousness (Guan Yu)

Hero Beyond the Age (Cao Cao)

Aspiration of Restoring the Han Empire (Liu Bei)

Source: Team Ninja

Enemy leaders like Dong Zhuo's set will only start appearing after defeating him in battle, but gaining companion armor pieces from Liu Bei or Cao Cao will be a bit of a time-sink.

For companions, raising their Oath levels will give you their armor sets in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.'

Raising the Oath Level of companions is the best way to gain their armor sets in Wo Long. Doing so gives you every piece and makes all items 4-star, the highest equipment rarity in the game. Oath Level is somewhat of a bonding system between you and your companions. Busting heads together or giving them a rare Cup of Cordiality will boost the Oath Level, giving neat boons in battle.

Source: Team Ninja