A Breakdown on Morale Rank Levels in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty'

Kicking off March with a bang, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a Souls-like with an aggressive combat system intertwined with Chinese inspirations, giving players a wide net of martial arts skills and Wizardry Spells in battle. The RPG game rocks the ever-popular FromSoftware formula pretty well but introduces some complexity with the addition of the Morale Rank system.

If you're starting your run and having trouble wrapping your head around the feature, here's a breakdown of the Morale Rank leveling system in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

What is the Morale Rank leveling system in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty'?

Morale Rank is a growth element displayed during missions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty over the heads of enemies. The greater the number, the more challenging that unit will be to defeat; however, successfully beating them could drop more rewards. You will also have a Morale Rank level listed above your Spirit Gauge, alongside the many companions you'll encounter within the game.

Each mission will start with your Morale Rank at zero, which you can raise (capped at 25) through defeating enemies and Spirit attacks or lose through taking Critical Blows from opponents. With a high Morale Rank, you will take less damage from adversaries and unlock more Wizardry Spells that you can use.

By picking and choosing your fights strategically between varying threats, you can build up the growth system to always stay ahead of the curve for more durable enemies.

However, there will be times when you must battle someone with a considerably higher Morale Rank than you — requiring quick deflection inputs and Wizardry Spells to overcome the odds. Unfortunately, dying will lower your Morale Rank to the current Fortitude Rank, a feature that essentially resets your progress to a baseline level.

Capturing both Battle and Marking Flags in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' will raise your Fortitude Rank.

Just as significant as your Morale Rank, the Fortitude Rank can only rise as you claim new Battle and Marking Flags scattered across the mission maps in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Battle Flags are checkpoints where you can level up, set your Wizardry Spells, call upon AI-controlled allies for assistance, and more in the game.

They act as home bases on battlefields that can drastically increase your Fortitude Rank, unlike the hidden Marking Flags off beaten paths rewarding one level.