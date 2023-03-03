Home > Gaming Source: Team Ninja Wizardry Spells in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Are Very Useful — How to Unlock and Use Them By Anthony Jones Mar. 3 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Outside of hacking away at enemies with a selection of weapons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, players can utilize Wizardry Spells to turn the tide of battle in their favor. These unique abilities are aligned with the elements of the Five Phases, granting helpful windy boons to heal you when on the offensive and a few forms of poisonous projectiles that you can sling to spread across a pack of opponents.

Without a doubt, Wizardry Spells are useful quirks that can give you the upper hand against the fiercest foes and boost your elemental power. But how do you unlock and use them in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty? Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Team Ninja

How to unlock Wizardry Spells in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.'

In order to unlock Wizardry Spells, you must level up to specific milestones in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. By gaining Genuine Qi (aka Runes from Elden Ring) from killing enemies and using items, you can reach higher levels by spending them on the Battle Flag menu.

At every five levels (like levels 10 and 15), you'll gain a Wizardry Spell point for each of the Five Phases that can be used on the "Learn Wizardry Spells" menu to unlock more abilities. All players must work their way up a skill tree from early-stage Wizardry Spells to gain better ones locked behind side content.

Source: Team Ninja

Completing those additional missions will open up new methods of initiating combat or clearing waves of mobs before things go sour. The only catch with Wizardry Spells is that each one has requirements to use them.

How to use Wizardry Spells in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.'

Every Wizardry Spell in Wo Long requires you to raise the character stats of the Five Phases and have the numbered Morale Rank needed before being available to use them. Because of this, you'll have Wizardry Spells you won't be able to use since you're likely to favor pumping a couple of stats over others when leveling up. Of course, you could evenly spread your attribute points, but it'll take longer to gain those impactful Wizardry Spells later on.

Deciding to specialize in a playstyle in Wo Long will block off access to higher-ranked spells, making you plan your steps more proactively and grab what you can for incoming battles. No matter what route you decide, you can use the Wizardry Spells in Wo Long by assigning them to a four-bar window in the bottom right corner via the "Set Wizardry Spells" menu from a Battle Flag.

Source: Team Ninja