'Bendy and the Dark Revival' Features Diverse Voice Actors and YouTube Personalities

By Anthony Jones Feb. 28 2023, Published 7:06 p.m. ET

Coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles on March 1, Bendy and the Dark Revival is a horror survival game steeped in mysterious intrigue, starring an animator named Audrey who's dropped into an ink-filled and creepy cartoon studio. In late Nov, the game was released on PC and received an overwhelmingly positive reception from players via Steam.

Half of its success goes to the horror-stoked action that improves on its predecessor, Bendy and the Ink Machine, while the other goes to the voice acting that ramps up the experience.

In fact, Bendy and the Dark Revival features quite a cast of diverse voice actors from across the video game industry, including YouTube personalities. Here's a list of some of the leading voice actors and specific familiar faces who contributed to the game:

Audrey Drew — voiced by Erin Lehn

Working for Arch Gate Pictures, Audrey Drew is the main protagonist of Bendy and the Dark Revival and voiced by Erin Lehn — most known from the Stalked television series and Magic: Legends by game developer Cryptic Studios.

Alice Angel — voiced by Lauren Synger.

Starring in the previous game, Bendy and the Ink Machine, Lauren Synger returns to voice Alice Angel in the horror sequel. Lauren has voice acted in several games over the last decade, including Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, Neverwinter, Heroes of Newerth, Star Trek Online, and more.

Porter — voiced by Erik Braa

The voice behind Porter, one of the supporting characters in Dark Revival, is Erik Braa. Erik has an extensive list of contributions from Fire Emblem: Engage to Triangle Strategy. However, he's most well-known for his work on Draven, Jax, and VelKoz in League of Legends.

Heidi — voiced by Lani Minella

Another supporting character and inhabitant of the ink-splashed cartoon studio in Dark Revival is Heidi, voiced by Lani Minella. From God of War: Ragnarok to the Dead Space remake, Lani has contributed to plenty of single-player blockbuster video games and recently did voice work for Sons of the Forest.

The Ink Demon — voiced by Sean Crisden

Stalking players throughout their experience in the Bendy sequel is The Ink Demon, the main antagonist appearing as a demon-like entity. Behind the horrifying monster's voice is Sean Crisden, his work stretching from Shin Megami Tensei V, Wasteland 3, The Outer Worlds, and more.

Shawn Flynn — voiced by Seán McLoughlin (Jacksepticeye)

Voicing Shawn Flynn through a small memo in Dark Revival is Seán McLoughlin. Known best under the alias Jacksepticeye on YouTube, Seán briefly enters the horror game as a cameo. Over recent years, Seán has voiced character roles in video games like River City Girls 2, Poppy Playtime, and Chivalry II outside of his content on YouTube.

Lance Derby — voiced by Lewis Dawkins (Dawko)