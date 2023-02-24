Home > Gaming Source: Twitter Voice actors Howard Wang, Xanthe Huynh, and Jas Patrick. The Eight Characters in 'Octopath Traveler II' Are Voiced by Some Big Names By Jon Bitner Feb. 24 2023, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

The main story of Octopath Traveler 2 follows eight intriguing characters, each with their own set of abilities, interests, and twisting subplots. Each character is also brought to life with fully voiced lines, and its cast of voice actors consists of big names that have worked on popular projects such as Genshin Impact and Persona 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Interested in seeing exactly who voiced your favorite character? Here’s a look at the Octopath Traveler 2 voice actors and their most prominent appearances in other media.

Agnea Bristani — Voiced by Xanthe Huynh

Source: Twitter; Square Enix

Agnea is a dancer from the Leaflands region, and in combat, she excels at buffing her teammates and healing those in need. She’s voiced by Xanthe Huynh, who has previously worked on Star Ocean: The Divine Force, River City Girls 2, and Saints Row. She also voiced Marianne in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and Haru Okumura in Persona 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Partitio — Voiced by Jas Patrick

Source: Twitter; Square Enix

The money-loving Partitio Yellowil is voiced by Jas Patrick, a veteran voice actor with tons of credits to their name. Most notably, they serve as the voice of Ivanovich, Guanhai, and Sturdy Wu in Genshin Impact, as well as Dynamike in the hit mobile game, Brawl Stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Throné — Voiced by Erica Mendez

The Octopath Traveler 2 demo is out! You can hear me as the English voice of Throné if you choose her path 🗡



Always a pleasure to voice cool characters in @SquareEnix games and Throné is one of the coolest 😍 I hope you love her story as much as I loved recording it! pic.twitter.com/brbHLNZLZT — Erica Mendez (@tsunderica) February 10, 2023

With more than 200 actress credits to their name, Erica Mendez is one of the most well-versed voice actors in Octopath Traveler 2. Mendez has worked on Saints Row, Black Desert, Triangle Strategy, and even provided various voices for the Pokémon TV series and voiced Phil in New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch.

Article continues below advertisement

Apothecary Castti — Voiced by Sarah Wiedenheft

Source: Twitter; Square Enix

With appearances in Chainsaw Man as Power, anime fans will likely recognize Sarah Wiedenheft as Castti in Octopath Traveler 2. She’s also held roles as a Cultist Female in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and an extensive 72-episode stint on the Black Clover TV Show as Charmy.

Article continues below advertisement

Osvald V. Vanstein — Voiced by Alejandro Saab

The Octopath Traveler 2 demo is out and I’m super excited to announce I voice the brooding scholar, Osvald!



Thank you to @SquareEnix for having me part of this incredible journey! And if you play the demo, you should totally pick scholar first, just saying 👀 pic.twitter.com/nH9aC2roj9 — Alejandro Saab = Cyno (@KaggyFilms) February 10, 2023

Alejandro has an impressive resume when it comes to voice acting, including Cyno in Genshin Impact, Shallot in Dragon Ball Legends, and now, Osvald in Octopath Traveler II.

Article continues below advertisement

Hikari Ku — Voiced by Howard Wang

Source: Twitter; Square Enix

Voice actor Howard Wang shared the exciting news on Twitter, writing, "The Octopath Traveler 2 demo is out now!! Voicing Hikari was such an honor, and I can't thank @SquareEnix enough for this amazing opportunity!" You might recognize Howard's voice from his work in the English dub of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Tokyo Revengers Season 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Ochette — Voiced by Suzie Yeung

Octopath Traveler II is out now and I voice The Hunter, Ochette! 🏹🦉🦊 Excited to check it out, heard much praise for it so far! 😍https://t.co/zUhYQpdrci#OctopathTraveler2 https://t.co/iV43tULHBo pic.twitter.com/uDC00GBg3E — Suzie Yeung (@SuzieYeung) February 24, 2023

Along with Ochette, Suzie Yeung has provided her voice for several characters including Yuffie in Final Fantasy VII Remake and Eula in Genshin Impact.

Article continues below advertisement

Temenos Mistral — Voiced by Jordan Dash Cruz

Jordan is a Puerto Rican voice actor who also has credits in TV series such as Beast Tamer, Attack on Titan, and Spy x Family.

Article continues below advertisement