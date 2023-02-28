Home > Gaming Source: Rocksteady Kevin Conroy is Making a Posthumous Appearance in 'Kill the Justice League' By Jon Bitner Feb. 28 2023, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

Rocksteady is behind some of the best Batman games of all time, with Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight all credited to the studio. However, the team is starting to venture out of Gotham, as its next game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, will focus on the Suicide Squad as they visit Metropolis and attempt to stop Brainiac's invasion.

A recent trailer for the game caused quite a stir, as it revealed Batman will be part of the action. But is Kevin Conroy in Kill the Justice League, reprising his role as the Caped Crusader? Here’s what we know about the upcoming game.

Is Kevin Conroy in 'Kill the Justice League'?

Yes, Kevin Conroy is in Kill the Justice League and is once again stepping into the role of Batman. Kevin passed away in November 2022, but since the game's development had been going on for years, all his lines had been recorded and will be used to give Batman his voice. The prolific actor had previously voiced Batman in numerous films and other Batman games in the Rocksteady library.

Kevin was honored in a recent trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with “Thank You Kevin,” flashing across the screen as the segment closed. Back in 2022, Rocksteady released a statement about Kevin's passing. “Rest in peace, our Dark Knight,” reads the statement. “You defined the Batman for an entire generation and Gotham will never be the same.”

Will Batman be in 'Kill the Justice League'?

Batman will make an appearance in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, although it’s unclear if he plays a significant role. He won’t be available as a playable character, as the story focuses on the Suicide Squad as they attempt to bring down Brainiac – who has brainwashed members of the Justice League. It’s very possible Batman will be one of your main enemies in the game, and you could be tasked with freeing him from Brainiac’s control.

We haven’t seen much of Batman in the game, although fans did catch a glimpse of him in the trailer mentioned above. And since the character is fully voiced by the always-exceptional Kevin Conroy, it would be great to see Batman given plenty of screen time. But until the game launches or Rocksteady decides to dive deeper into the storyline, it’s hard to say anything definitive.